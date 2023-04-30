Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Allegion: Expecting Growth In A Weak Economy

Apr. 30, 2023 9:30 AM ETAllegion plc (ALLE)
Summary

  • Allegion's optimistic growth projection for 2023 may face headwinds due to a fast-deteriorating economy.
  • The stock looks overvalued based on valuation metrics.
  • The low dividend yield is another reason to avoid the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) has shown resilient growth in the face of increasing economic headwinds. The company is optimistic about growing its organic revenues by mid-single-digit in 2023. But the economy is likely to deteriorate further, which may pressure the company’s growth

Allegion Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Allegion Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Allegion Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Allegion Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Allegion First Quarter 2023 Revenue Results

Allegion First Quarter 2023 Revenue Results (Allegion Investor Presentation)

Allegion Operating Cash Flow

Allegion Operating Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Allegion Day's Sales in Inventory

Allegion Day's Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Allegion Discounted Cash Flow Model

Allegion Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

