Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCIF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.45K Followers

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (OTCQX:NSCIF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Selinger - Investor Relations

Sean Krakiwsky - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Randall McRae - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stefan Quenneville - Echelon Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Selinger, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matthew Selinger

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the Nanalysis Scientific’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to your questions today will contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations of management. These assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our responses. Certain material factors and assumptions were considered and applied in making the forward-looking statements. These risk factors are included in our filings for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Forward-looking statements on this call may include, but are not limited to, statements and comments with respect to future growth of the company’s business, the ability to graduate to a senior exchange, the company’s acquisition strategy, the ability to develop future products and the possible associated results. The company’s actual performance and financial results in the future could differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of today, and Nanalysis Scientific assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. For additional information, I encourage everyone to review our public filings and press releases, which are posted on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.