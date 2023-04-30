Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristen Thomas - Investor Relations

Brian Mitts - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matt McGraner - Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Matt Goetz - Senior Vice President, Investment and Asset Management

Paul Richards - Vice President, Originations and investments

Conference Call Participants

Crispin Love - Piper Sandler

Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Operator

Good morning. My name is Abby and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NexPoint Real Estate Finance Quarter One 2023 Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Kristen Thomas, you may begin your conference.

Kristen Thomas

Thank you. Good day, everyone, and welcome to NexPoint Real Estate Finance conference call to review the company’s results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

On the call today are Brian Mitts, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Matt McGraner, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; Matt Goetz, Senior Vice President, Investment and Asset Management; and Paul Richards, Vice President, Originations and investments. As a reminder, this call is being webcast through the company’s website at invest.nexpoint.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Listeners should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks and other factors that could affect the forward-looking statements. The statements made during this conference call speak only

