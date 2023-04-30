gilaxia/E+ via Getty Images

This may come as a surprise to many investors, but the small and mid-cap tech space has gone quickly from a dangerous bubble in 2021 to a lush field of value stocks in 2023. Risk appetite has all but vanished in the markets as we look to persistent inflation, rising rates, and bank failures as all the reasons that we should stay parked in cash.

But for investors who are willing to shoulder some near-term volatility and take risks, it's a great time to stock-pick among the rubble of decimated tech stocks. Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), in particular, is a great enterprise software name to buy into on recent weakness. The stock has given up all of its recent post-earnings gains and is roughly flat on the year, despite strong fundamentals that stand out amid a tech slowdown:

Data by YCharts

My view on Smartsheet remains at a strong buy. I think this is a software company that is just getting off the ground, adapting into its market niche while enjoying substantial revenue expansion from its install base and leaning on its high margins to juice profitability. And while Smartsheet has acknowledged some impacts from the macroeconomic environment on its ability to close deals, it is not expecting the sharp deceleration that other enterprise software companies have quoted.

For investors who are newer to this stock, here is my full long-term bull thesis on Smartsheet:

Remote work is going to continue being the "new normal" - Now realizing that productivity doesn't suffer as much as originally thought when teams go remote, some companies are relaxing their expectations for employees to be fully back in the office even after the pandemic subsides. Some companies have even let their employees know it's okay to work remotely indefinitely. But remote teams need a workspace to collaborate in, and tools like Smartsheet are perfect complements for that. This is especially true for distributed teams, where people are in different locations and some are in-person while others are remote: tools like Smartsheet help to rein in the geographic distance.

Now realizing that productivity doesn't suffer as much as originally thought when teams go remote, some companies are relaxing their expectations for employees to be fully back in the office even after the pandemic subsides. Some companies have even let their employees know it's okay to work remotely indefinitely. But remote teams need a workspace to collaborate in, and tools like Smartsheet are perfect complements for that. This is especially true for distributed teams, where people are in different locations and some are in-person while others are remote: tools like Smartsheet help to rein in the geographic distance. Smartsheet is moving to bigger and bigger deals, and expansion rates remain high - As Smartsheet has proven its utility and flexed its muscles as a more prominent public company, the company has been able to sign larger deals. In its most recent quarter, its count of >$100k ACV customers grew 55% y/y to more than 1k such customers. The average customer is also upgrading their relationship with Smartsheet: net revenue retention rates are clocking in around 130%, which exceeds most other SaaS stocks.

As Smartsheet has proven its utility and flexed its muscles as a more prominent public company, the company has been able to sign larger deals. In its most recent quarter, its count of >$100k ACV customers grew 55% y/y to more than 1k such customers. The average customer is also upgrading their relationship with Smartsheet: net revenue retention rates are clocking in around 130%, which exceeds most other SaaS stocks. Horizontal software and broad use cases - Smartsheet is broadly applicable to virtually any industry and virtually any team or function within a company, making its addressable market wide.

Smartsheet is broadly applicable to virtually any industry and virtually any team or function within a company, making its addressable market wide. High gross margins - Smartsheet's 80%+ pro forma gross margins are among the highest in the software industry, and enable the company to achieve significant operating leverage as it scales.

Smartsheet's 80%+ pro forma gross margins are among the highest in the software industry, and enable the company to achieve significant operating leverage as it scales. Nearing profitability - Despite still-robust growth rates, Smartsheet is able to hover around breakeven profitability (on a pro forma operating margin basis), demonstrating the leverage inherent in the software business model made possible by high gross margins.

Valuation wise, Smartsheet also remains quite modest. At current share prices near $41, Smartsheet trades at a market cap of $5.42 billion. After we net off the $344.7 million of cash on Smartsheet's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $5.07 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year, Smartsheet has guided to $943-$948 million in revenue, representing 23-24% y/y growth (note that for a company that has reached a ~$1 billion annualized revenue run rate, a mid-20s growth rate in this economic environment is quite impressive):

Smartsheet FY24 outlook (Smartsheet Q4 earnings release)

Against the midpoint of this guidance range, Smartsheet trades at 5.3x EV/FY24 revenue. In the pandemic boom era, a company of this profile would have commanded a mid-teens valuation multiple. Though it will be difficult for tech stocks to ever reach that peak again, I do think Smartsheet's combination of balanced growth and positive pro forma operating margins merit at least a 7x EV/FY24 revenue multiple, implying a price target of $53 and 29% upside from current levels.

Stay long here and invest during the dip.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Smartsheet's most recent quarterly earnings in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Smartsheet Q4 results (Smartsheet Q4 earnings release)

Smartsheet's revenue grew 35% y/y to $212.3 million in the quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations of $205.8 million (+31% y/y) by a four-point margin. Like most companies, Smartsheet experienced macro difficulties in the quarter, which lengthened deal cycles. Per CEO Mark Mader's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Despite these successes, we've seen the change in macroeconomic environment negatively impact expansion rates across customer segments. However, even with these less favorable macro backdrops, our enterprise customers continue to exhibit the fastest growth rates. Our product investment and go-to-market strategy is focused on winning the enterprise. And we have seen great success in this segment. We now have over 3,300 large enterprise customers, defined as organizations with over 10,000 employees. ARR from just this customer segment is now over $260 million and grew over 40% in FY '23. We believe this segment alone represents a multi-billion dollar revenue opportunity for Smartsheet. While we may have seen some companies being more thoughtful with spending in this environment, we believe that in the long-term, enterprises, especially large enterprises, remain the best opportunity to drive long-term profitable growth and no one in this category is winning the enterprise like we are."

Billings growth in the quarter clocked in at 28% y/y to $286.7 million. While this rate is slower than revenue growth, a 28% y/y billings growth rate exiting Q4 (plus the fact that Smartsheet built up deferred revenue by more than $75 million in the quarter) gives us confidence in the company's guidance for 23-24% y/y revenue growth in FY24.

Smartsheet billings (Smartsheet Q4 earnings release)

Net revenue retention rates in Q4 still came in at a high 125%, reflecting healthy expansion rates in the existing install base. The company expects net revenue retention rates to only soften to the high 110s throughout FY24, while churn remains stable at ~4%.

Smartsheet is also taking advantage of the softer macro environment to lower its cost structure without impacting its sales capacity. Natural operating leverage afforded by Smartsheet's ~80% gross margins, plus the company's actions to rationalize opex, helped Smartsheet expand pro forma operating margins to 4% in the quarter, a 13 point improvement versus the prior year Q4.

Smartsheet margins (Smartsheet Q4 earnings release)

We note as well that Smartsheet is expecting ~4-5% pro forma operating margins for the full year FY24, which represents up to ten points of improvement versus FY23 at -5%. So even in the wake of a slowdown, Smartsheet is taking actions to pad its bottom line.

Key takeaways

To me, the fact that Smartsheet is trading at a ~5x revenue multiple despite strong high-20s revenue/billings growth rates and positive pro forma operating margins means that there's plenty of room on the upside as soon as investor sentiment on small/mid-cap stocks improves. Take advantage of the recent dip as a buying opportunity.