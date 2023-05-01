Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Berry Global: I Own The Bonds And Would Like To Own The Stock

May 01, 2023 11:30 AM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)
Summary

  • Berry Global is a major producer of plastic packaging.
  • I expect the first quarter to have been its weakest quarter in terms of free cash flow.
  • The operating cash flow should increase after a soft Q1, while the capex will decrease.
  • 2023 will be fine, but Berry will have to start refinance debt from 2024 on and the interest expenses will undoubtedly increase from FY 2024 on.
Coca-Cola Mexico Announces 6.6% Increase In All Its Products

Hector Vivas/Getty Images News

Introduction

The share price of Berry Global (NYSE:BERY) has outperformed the S&P 500 since my previous article was published in September. Whereas the S&P saw a 13.2% gain, BERY’s share price has increased by in

Share Price Chart

Seeking Alpha

Product Offerings

Berry Global Investor Relations

Income Statement

Berry Global Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Berry Global Investor Relations

2023 Guidance

Berry Global Investor Relations

Existing Debt Structure

Berry Global Investor Relations

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no position in Berry Global but I have written put options (currently out of the money) and I own senior secured notes.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

