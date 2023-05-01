Altria: NJOY The Dividends As You Won't Get Price Appreciation
Summary
- Altria has been flat since our last article.
- The company reported Q1-2023 results and recently announced the NJOY acquisition.
- We look at numbers on both and give you our verdict.
On our last coverage of Altria (NYSE:MO), we pointed out why the results were poor despite the headlines suggesting otherwise. The numbers required you to be cautious and that was our mantra du jour.
We would use extreme caution in chasing this yield. The past is not the future. While the market may celebrate the Altria Group, Inc. "beat," we would focus on the long-term trend, and it is not your friend.
The stock is flat, but the hefty dividend helped it eek out an outperformance versus the broader S&P 500 (SPY).
We look at the Q1-2023 numbers to see if the reasons for our caution were actually playing out.
Q1-2023
Q1-2023 showed a small earnings beat (non-GAAP of course) while revenues came in under by $130 million. It was also another quarter where revenues declined year over year. In fact, the $4.76 billion in reported revenues was the lowest in recent history.
Altria reaffirmed its guidance with a midpoint of $5.06 in earnings and that represents a growth of about 4.5%, year over year. Generally, when a company reaffirms its guidance, investors tend to hit the snooze button. After all, nothing is materially changing from the last time, wo why bother? But here we would continue to monitor the situation and press into the issues the company is grappling with.
Volume Declines Look Like A Horror Show
The volume drops across the board were the primary reason that Altria did not make its revenue estimates.
The 11.4% overall decline rates and the near one-quarter drop in the discount segment, should give pause to any bull argument. We think as bad as those numbers are, they might understate what is possibly going to happen here. Just look at the Q4-2022 numbers below.
The discount segment has dropped 12.3% in one quarter. Marlboro is down 6.8%. The discount segment is already 62.4% below 2015 levels (Q1-2023, 1,048 million annualized).
These are extremely strong decline rates and we don't believe this is done. Altria is hiking its prices rapidly as these numbers are dropping and creating a very strong feedback loop. Altria reports adjusted decline rates in each quarter and these generally run lower than what we see reported on the financial statements. The reason for this is that Altria adjusts for dealer inventories. We think that is a useless piece of information here. Or rationale is that we believe cigarette volumes are on their way to zero, or virtually zero over time in the US. The proof is above and in every recently reported quarter for Altria. You may disagree with those facts, but if you do agree, then the extension of that is the dealers will carry far, far less inventory over time. If you are selling 1,000 packs a month a in 2017 and 100 packs a month in 2027, you obviously are not stupid enough to hold the same levels of inventory over time. You will hold less and that means deal destocking is only going to add to Altria's woes over time.
JUUL (JUUL) Write-Down Complete
It is always fantastic when a thesis plays out exactly as expected. In this case, it took 4 years ( See, JUUL Of Denial) from when we penned why JUUL purchase was an epic mistake, for Altria to write this down to zero. In case you missed the earlier multiple write downs of this "asset", here was the final nail in the coffin.
As previously disclosed, we have exchanged our entire minority economic interest in JUUL Labs, Inc. for a non-exclusive, irrevocable global license to certain of JUUL's heated tobacco intellectual property (2023 JUUL Transaction). As a result of the 2023 JUUL Transaction, we recorded a non-cash, pre-tax loss of $250 million on the disposition of our JUUL equity securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Additionally, we considered specific facts and circumstances around the nature of intellectual property we received as part of the 2023 JUUL Transaction and determined that the fair value of the intellectual property was not material to our financial statements. As a result, we did not record an asset associated with this intellectual property on our condensed consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2023. The primary drivers of this conclusion were (i) our rights to the intellectual property being non-exclusive, (ii) there being no product or technology transferred to us associated with the intellectual property and (iii) there being no connection between the intellectual property and our current product development plans.
Source: Altria Q1-2023 Press Release
The TLDR version is we sold JUUL in exchange for a non-exclusive "something" which has no real value. Now Let's NJOY what's next.
NJOY, A New Hope?
So JUUL was out, but we got NJOY in.
As previously disclosed, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NJOY for approximately $2.75 billion in cash payable at closing and up to an additional $500 million in cash payments that are contingent upon regulatory outcomes with respect to certain NJOY products (NJOY Transaction).
Source: Altria Q1-2023 Press Release
Unlike with JUUL, the assumptions here at least in the ballpark of possible.
We estimate that over the next 10 years, total U.S. e-vapor volumes will grow at a low single-digit compounded annual growth rate.
Source: Altria
Back then it was expected that JUUL would surpass the e-vapor growth rate of 15-20%.
We are excited about JUUL's domestic growth and international prospects and their potential impact on our investment. Juul's 2018 growth was quite remarkable. JUUL had net revenues in excess of $1 billion in 2018, up from approximately $200 million in 2017. JUUL overwhelmingly reaccelerated the U.S. e-vapor category growth rate growing JUUL's volume by nearly 600% to over $450 million, refill kit pods. We estimate JUUL represents over 30% of the overall e-vapor category across open and closed systems, and all-trade classes. After e-vapor growth plateaued from 2015 to 2017, rapid growth was reignited in 2018. And we expect U.S. e-vapor volume to grow at a compounded annual rate of 15% to 20% through 2023.
Source: Q4-2018 transcript (emphasis ours)
But the price is still too high relative NJOY's sales, which are estimated to be close to $150 million. The 20X sales price (assuming the additional $500 million is earned) is perhaps not as ridiculous as the JUUL's 36X sales number. But it is another extremely expensive purchase nonetheless. Altria continues to allocate capital extremely poorly and we don't think this will help returns for investors.
Verdict
We can always circle back to the stock being cheap and having a large dividend. Possibly add in a few snippets about how if you invested 6 decades back, you would be wealthy enough to afford all of Manhattan. But recent returns have been incredibly poor, thanks to a dying industry and very poor capital allocation decisions. That same Q4-2018 transcript we linked above shows just how badly Altria underestimated the decline rates that came through.
With the recent e-vapor growth, almost entirely driven by Juul in 2018, and more alternative tobacco products available in the marketplace, we expect the 2019 U.S. cigarette industry volume decline rate to be in a range of 3.5% to 5%. This range -- this wider range covers a potential for higher levels of adult smoker trial log [ph] in conversion to non-combustible products, similar to 2018. For 2019 through 2023, our estimate for average annual U.S. cigarette industry volume declines is 4% to 5%.
Source: Q4-2018 transcript
Our thinking here remains similar to before. You have a range of outcomes here with a higher probability of significant downside. If the Marlboro category joins the discount category in having a 25% year over year decline, you can bet your bottom dollar that Altria won't be able to hike prices enough to offset. If they did, then that would only further accelerate the vortex. We rate the stock a hold and see it as an oil royalty kind of play with terminal value of zero. As such, we need to assess whether the expected value of the dividends we would get over time would exceed the current price. That leads to our "buy under" of about $35 and that is the most we would pay for this.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
