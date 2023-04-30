Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Universal Music Group: Exploit The AI Fear And The Misinformed Post-Earnings Selloff

Apr. 30, 2023 11:49 AM ETUniversal Music Group N.V. (UMGNF), UNVGY
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • UMG shares are down 15.0% from their 2023 highs, despite Q1-23 results that beat expectations, as revenues grew by 11.5% to €2.5B and adj. EBITDA grew by 14.7% to €522M.
  • The selloff was fueled by the combination of misinformation and a surprising new supposable competitor for the music industry - artificial intelligence.
  • Despite being expected, notable financial websites failed to mention the initiation of the company's SBC plan, which caused a non-recurring 43% decline in regular EBITDA and generated fear among investors.
  • On the AI side, investors seem to believe generative AI is going to replace the human artist after a song created by AI using Drake's voice went viral on TikTok.
  • I find the AI scare way overblown and view the misinformed selloff as a great buying opportunity. I reiterate a Strong Buy rating with a fair value of $28.5 per ADR share.

Recording equipment in a professional recording studio

FilippoBacci/E+ via Getty Images

Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF) (OTCPK:UNVGY) announced its Q1-23 results, reporting a revenue increase of 11.5% and an adjusted EBITDA increase of 14.7%, compared to the prior year period. Despite the impressive numbers, a non-recurring expense and investor fear

Chart
Data by YCharts

Reconciliation of adjustments, table

Universal Music Group Q1-23 Earning Release

Calculation table

Created and calculated by the author using data from UMG's reports and information provided on the company's earning calls

Financial model graph

Created by the author based on data from UMG's financial reports and the author's projections

This article was written by

I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund in Israel. My goal is to conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

