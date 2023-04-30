Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Penske Is Steady, But The Road Ahead May Be Bumpy

Apr. 30, 2023 12:38 PM ETPenske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)
Low Budget Dividend Investing profile picture
Low Budget Dividend Investing
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • Penske Automotive Group has substantially outperformed the market over the past few years, but that run may not be sustainable.
  • While Penske is a market leader fresh off of a record-breaking quarterly revenue report, stiff competition and economic headwinds may hinder that growth moving forward.
  • Penske offers a dividend that appears safe for now but could be suspended if we enter a recession.

GM Sells Saturn Brand To Penske Automotive Group

Justin Sullivan

Investing Thesis

On Wednesday, Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) released a superficially encouraging Q1 revenue report in which the firm celebrated a record quarterly revenue increase of 5% to $7.34 billion. That number represents a 5.3% increase year over year

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Low Budget Dividend Investing profile picture
Low Budget Dividend Investing
1.05K Followers
The Low-Budget Dividend Investor is your prototypical Generation X-er: an over-educated, under-funded middle-aged guy looking for ways to increase his income in a difficult economic environment. He favors the conservative, income-generating strategies more frequently associated with those portfolios belonging to people twenty or thirty years his elder while still acknowledging the wisdom of the growth investors ten years his junior.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.