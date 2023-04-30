Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MNARF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MNARF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Paul Miatello - Senior Vice President

John Talano - SVP, U.S. Operations

Beverley Flynn - Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Chris Newman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Cowen

Khing Shan - RBC Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Morguard North American Residential REIT First Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only-mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Miatello. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul Miatello

Hi. Thank you very much and good afternoon everybody and thank you for joining us for the REIT's first quarter conference call. I'll just do a quick roll call for everybody. So with us, we have Chris Newman, Chief Financial Officer; Rai Sahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Angela Sahi, Senior Vice President, Canadian Operations; John Talano, Senior Vice President of U.S. Operations; and Beverley Flynn, Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

So I will now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Chris Newman, to give us an overview of what was a very strong quarter results slides for the release. So we're happy to present on this, and then we'll turn it over to the operator for questions and answers. Chris?

Chris Newman

Great. Thank you, Paul. As is customary, I'll provide comments on the REIT's financial position and performance.

In terms of our financial position, the REIT completed the first quarter of 2023 with total assets amounting to $4.1 billion, higher compared to $3.9 billion as of December 31, 2022. This

