Tech Mahindra Ltd. ADR (TCHQY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2023 2:25 PM ETTech Mahindra Ltd. ADR (TCHQY)
Tech Mahindra Ltd. ADR (OTC:TCHQY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

CP Gurnani - Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer

Rohit Anand - Chief Financial Officer

Jagdish Mitra - Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth

Manish Vyas - President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services

Vivek Agarwal - President, APJI (Enterprise), BFSI & Corporate Development

Birendra Sen - Business Head, Tech Mahindra Business Process Services

Harshvendra Soin - Global Chief People Officer and Head, Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Abhishek Bhandari - Nomura

Sandeep Shah - Equirus Securities

Sudheer Guntupalli - Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

Girish Pai - Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities

Manik Taneja - Axis Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Tech Mahindra Limited, Q4 FY ‘23 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. CP Gurnani, MD and CEO for Tech Mahindra. Thank you, and over to you sir.

CP Gurnani

Thank you. Good evening everyone. I am really happy that FY’23 has proved to be yet another year of double digit growth, and particularly proud that our large deal wins have been about $3 billion. I am also very happy that CME, despite of all the challenges, has continued to grow for 12 quarters in a row.

On the enterprise side we have touched $1 billion quarterly run rate, which means really $1 billion businesses have been built in BFSI and manufacturing, and also very happy that the technology investments or skilling investments our company has made on Quantum Computing, Metaverse on Blockchain, Web 3.0 Cloud, and the customer experience

