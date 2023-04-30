Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sinch AB (publ) (CLCMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2023 4:19 PM ETSinch AB (publ) (CLCMF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.45K Followers

Sinch AB (publ) (OTC:CLCMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Heath - Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Laurinda Pang - Chief Executive Officer

Roshan Saldanha - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Akhil Dattani - JPMorgan

Andreas Joelsson - Danske Bank

Predrag Savinovic - Carnegie Investment Bank

Stefan Gauffin - DNB

Daniel Djurberg - Handelsbanken

Daniel Thorsson - ABG Sundal Collier

James Pavey - Bank of America

Laura Metayer - Morgan Stanley

Mohammed Moawalla - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Heath

Thank you very much, operator. And good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to this earnings call where we present the Q1 2023 results for Sinch Ab.

My name is Thomas Heath. I'm Chief strategy Officer and Head of investor Relations. With me today, I'm very pleased to say is our CEO, Laurinda Pang, alongside our CFO, Roshan Saldanha. And with these opening remarks I’ll ask the operator to move ahead to slide 3 for some opening remarks from Laurinda. Laurinda?

Laurinda Pang

Thank you, Thomas. Good afternoon, everyone. It's such a pleasure to be with you today. And as I’ve been in the role for just under two weeks, Roshan will cover the detail around the results for the quarter and during the Q&A session, he and Thomas will answer most of your questions.

But with that said, I thought it was important to share some of our thoughts this morning and to properly introduce myself.

You might be wondering why I'm excited to join Sinch. And there are three areas that I evaluated to answer that very question for myself, the industry, the company and the world. How to see an industry. I spent most of my career working with enterprises around the world and what I know to be true is that for them to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.