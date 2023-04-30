Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) Q1 2023 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2023 4:52 PM ETUltralife Corporation (ULBI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.45K Followers

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jody Burfening - IR

Michael Manna - President and CEO

Philip Fain - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ultralife Corporation First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Jody Burfening. Please go ahead, Jody.

Jody Burfening

Thank you, Kathy, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us this morning for Ultralife Corporation's earnings conference call for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. With us on today's call are: Mike Manna, Ultralife's President and CEO; and Phil Fain, Ultralife's Chief Financial Officer. The earnings press release was issued earlier this morning and if anyone has not yet received a copy, I invite you to visit the company's website, www.ultralifecorp.com, where you'll find the release under Investor News in the Investor Relations section.

Before turning the call over to management, I would like to remind everyone that some statements made during this conference call contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of various risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include the impact of COVID-19 related supply-chain disruptions, potential reductions in revenue from key customers, acceptance of new products on a global basis and uncertain global economic conditions. The company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the company's analysis only as of today's date. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.