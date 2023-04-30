AnnaStills/iStock via Getty Images

As the digital landscape grows increasingly perilous, the cybersecurity industry witnesses soaring demand, presenting itself as an attractive sector for investment. This article delves into the dynamic threat environment and its impact on businesses and investment prospects, with a special emphasis on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), a prominent figure in the cybersecurity arena. We will scrutinize the company's growth catalysts, financial performance, and valuation, while factoring in the wider industry trends and obstacles. Upon comprehensive analysis, we conclude with a Hold rating for the stock, attributed to the company's dependence on mergers and acquisitions and subpar earnings quality, counterbalanced by the positive momentum in the cybersecurity industry and the company's relatively strong position within the sector.

Industry: Robust Demand Environment

As we delve into the cybersecurity landscape of 2023 and beyond, it is becoming increasingly evident that the digital ecosystem is fraught with treachery and risk. Although cybersecurity capabilities and awareness have improved over time, the sophistication and frequency of cyber-attacks have kept pace with these advancements. As a result, every company is now a potential target, regardless of size, with their operations, brand reputation, and revenue streams all at risk from potential breaches.

One area that demands our attention is the cyber-attack surface and vectors. It is crucial that we identify ways to mitigate threats, enhance resilience, and hasten recovery in the face of these risks. The Metaverse, for instance, is expected to expand user interest significantly and become a new vector for exploitation. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, while beneficial for research and analytics purposes, also poses a double-edged sword. Hackers can repurpose these tools for advanced attacks, such as deploying deep fakes or using malicious bots.

The recent geopolitical upheaval caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has laid bare the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure, with nation-state threats on the rise. This includes the surge of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on websites and infrastructure, and the alarming incident of a Ukrainian satellite being hacked.

Recent data from a Deloitte Center for Controllership poll paints a troubling picture of the current cybersecurity landscape. Over the past year, 34.5% of polled executives reported that their organizations' accounting and financial data were targeted by cyber adversaries. Within that group, 22% experienced at least one cyber event, and 12.5% experienced more than one. Furthermore, 48.8% of C-suite and other executives anticipate an increase in the number and size of cyber events targeting their organizations' accounting and financial data in the coming year. Alarmingly, only 20.3% of those polled said their organizations' accounting and finance teams work closely and consistently with their cybersecurity peers.

In light of these findings, it is imperative that businesses operating within the cybersecurity industry remain vigilant and adapt to the evolving threat landscape. Investors in the cybersecurity sector should be mindful of these trends, as they will likely shape the industry's trajectory and influence the performance of related stocks and investment vehicles.

Business Analysis

In our view, Palo Alto Networks is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions, especially as organizations continue to adopt cloud-based infrastructures. The company's success is primarily driven by its ability to cater to this increasing demand, offering a wide array of products that not only address different aspects of security but also integrate seamlessly.

One crucial factor contributing to Palo Alto's growth is the growing reliance on public cloud platforms. As more businesses fully deploy in the public cloud, their spending on cloud security should rise, presenting a significant opportunity for cybersecurity vendors like Palo Alto. We believe that this trend will only accelerate in the coming years, as organizations strive to ensure the security of their applications and data in the cloud.

We also see the trend toward consolidation in the cybersecurity industry as a significant driver of growth for Palo Alto Networks. Customers are increasingly seeking best-of-breed solutions that can effectively communicate with one another, providing a cohesive security infrastructure. In response, Palo Alto has successfully positioned itself as a leader in multiple security categories. As the company continues to expand its product offerings and attract larger deals, we expect this trend to contribute positively to its long-term growth prospects.

Moreover, we are particularly excited about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in Palo Alto's product development strategy. By leveraging AI and automation, the company can offer customers more efficient and effective security solutions that significantly reduce response times to cyber threats. With products like XSIAM, Palo Alto is at the forefront of transforming the cybersecurity landscape by using AI to cross-correlate data and improve threat detection capabilities. We see this focus on AI-driven innovation as a critical differentiator for the company in a highly competitive market.

For those who might not be acquainted with XSIAM, Palo Alto introduced it at the conclusion of Q1 2023. Since then, the company has generated approximately $30 million in revenue and has witnessed a growing customer pipeline seeking to revolutionize their security operations with this new platform. Palo Alto believes that XSIAM holds the potential to effectively supplant current SIEM products in the market and could potentially become a substantial business in the long term. Our research indicates that XSIAM has the potential to outperform competing products, such as Splunk (SPLK) SIEMs, for instance.

From a financial perspective, Palo Alto Networks has demonstrated impressive growth in recent years, tripling its revenue and market capitalization over the past five years. This expansion has been driven by the company's successful foray into new security segments, such as network security, cloud security, and endpoint and SOC. As these investments begin to pay off, we anticipate the company's margins to improve over the next few years, further enhancing its financial performance.

Despite some concerns about the macroeconomic environment, we do not see a significant reduction in demand for Palo Alto's products. While the company has faced pricing pressure and longer deal cycles, the overall demand for cybersecurity solutions remains robust. This sustained demand is likely driven by the ongoing threat of ransomware attacks and the increasing urgency for organizations to ensure their cybersecurity infrastructure is strong and resilient.

We believe that Palo Alto Networks is well-positioned for future growth, driven by the increasing need for cloud security, the trend towards consolidation in the cybersecurity industry, and the potential for AI-driven innovation. While the company may face challenges in the form of pricing pressure and longer deal cycles, the overall demand for cybersecurity solutions remains strong, offering ample opportunities for Palo Alto to continue expanding its market share. As investors, we are excited about the company's prospects and expect it to continue delivering strong financial results in the coming years.

Valuation Analysis

Notes: all data in the section comes from FactSet.

Palo Alto Networks has been experiencing significant growth in revenue over the past few years. However, due to multiple acquisitions, it is challenging to precisely estimate the company's organic financial growth. We advise investors to scrutinize these numbers, understanding that they may not be entirely organic.

Since fiscal year 2021, the company has seen revenue growth of around 20 to 30%, with sales expected to increase by 25% in fiscal year 2023, reaching $6.9 billion. However, this robust growth rate is anticipated to decelerate to 22% in fiscal year 2024 as the company scales up. Consensus estimates suggest that Palo Alto's operating income margin will expand as it leverages its cost structure. In fiscal year 2024, the operating margin is projected to reach 22.3%, up from 19% in fiscal year 2022. This margin expansion demonstrates the company's potential for achieving efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) have been growing between 23% and 26% in fiscal years 2021 and 2022. EPS growth is expected to accelerate to 59% in fiscal year 2023, reaching $4.02. However, we urge caution, as these numbers are all non-GAAP figures. The company's GAAP earnings have been negative from fiscal year 2013 through fiscal year 2022, primarily due to numerous acquisitions, write-offs of intangibles, and other adjusted expenses. As investors, we are concerned about the significant variance between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings.

A closer examination of free cash flow provides some comfort. Free cash flow has been steadily increasing, from $924 million in fiscal year 2019 to an expected $2.6 billion in fiscal year 2023 and is projected to grow by 23% to $3.1 billion in fiscal year 2024. The company's shares currently yield a 5% free cash flow, which falls within the middle of its five-year range. We find this somewhat attractive, given the strong demand for cybersecurity and the company's robust free cash flow growth.

However, we remain cautious due to the high number of adjustments to its earnings and the company's reliance on acquisitions. As a result, we maintain a neutral stance on the stock. Investors interested in the cybersecurity sector should weigh the potential rewards of Palo Alto's growth against the risks associated with its financial adjustments and acquisition-driven strategy.

Conclusion

The cybersecurity industry is experiencing robust demand due to the ever-evolving threat landscape and increasing need for advanced security solutions. Palo Alto Networks stands out as a company poised to benefit from these trends, thanks to its comprehensive product offerings and emphasis on AI-driven innovation. However, investors should remain cautious due to the company's reliance on acquisitions and the discrepancies between its GAAP and non-GAAP earnings. Ultimately, for those interested in the cybersecurity sector, it is essential to carefully assess the potential rewards and risks associated with investing in a company like Palo Alto Networks. All things considered, we believe PANW is fairly valued and maintain a Hold rating on the stock.