Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Wise is a high-growth business, disrupting an industry that is inefficient and expensive for consumers.

The industry proposal from Wise is substantially better than its peers. Wise is leveraging these sticky customers to expand its product offering.

Interest income in the coming year will be a game changer during weaker economic conditions.

Company description

Wise plc (OTCPK:WPLCF / OTCPK:WIZEY) is a company that offers cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers globally. Its services include Wise Account for individuals, Wise Business for businesses, and Wise Platform for banks and other businesses to offer international payment services.

The company also provides online currency exchange services and is involved in investment activities.

Share price

Data by YCharts

Wise's share price performance has been poor since its listing in the UK, despite continued growth and improving profitability. This is likely a reflection of a wider market sentiment change toward Fintech businesses, as economic conditions began to shift in late 2021. This represents an opportunity if the business remains strong as fundamentals will always outweigh sentiment in the long term.

Financial analysis

Wise financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Wise's financial performance for the last 10 years. Profitability was achieved in FY16 and growth continues to be strong.

Commercial longevity

Wise is primarily a cross-border cash transfer business but like many of its Fintech peers, has expanded beyond this. The UK business is the most developed, which now gives consumers and businesses the ability to open a bank account with overseas accessibility through IBAN/US routing, etc. This comes with over 50 currencies and allows for transfers between them instantly.

Wise offering (Wise)

Further, Wise offers integration of its capabilities with other businesses, for example, allowing Monzo (UK Challenger Bank) to facilitate instant global transfers.

Wise integration (Wise)

When it comes to analyzing tech businesses, and finding a true long-term winner, the key is to understand whether it is truly fixing a problem. Too many times, investors have been caught up in the technological revolution, later discovering that the market does not care.

So we will begin with the problem. Currently, financial institutions, namely banks and payment companies, have a stranglehold on international payment transfers, primarily due to their expertise in the segment. The problem the industry has faced is that there has been little innovation to improve the customer experience. Payments can be slow, the fees are relatively high, and businesses are smart to wrap fees within the FX transaction.

An example of this is illustrated below. If I wanted to send money to Costa Rica, Western Union is currently capping my transfer to £8k, stating there is no fee but will arrive as CRC4.77M. This sounds great to an uninformed consumer, they are making the transfer for free essentially.

GBP:CRC (Western Union)

The issue is that the current CRC:GBP rate is not close to what is advertised, this is Western Union's rate.

GBP:CRC (Google Finance)

Wise on the other hand is far more transparent, making clear that they are charging a fee but offering a competitive FX rate and netting the consumer an impressive saving.

GBP:CRC (Wise)

Wise estimate that this transaction will save a consumer £832, or 10%!

The following illustrates the key differences, although is dependent on the provider in question.

Traditional model v. Wise (Wise)

It is clear that there is an issue, the problem is that is this issue big enough to represent a long-term opportunity for Wise.

Oliver Wyman estimates the total volume of cross-border transactions is $23.5TN (2020), with a transaction cost (excl. FX) of $120BN and a settlement time on average of 2-3 days. This represents a fee of 0.5% before FX and so once this is included, the total cost is likely over 1%. Wise on the other hand offers a current fee of c.0.64% and declining, with a high chance of instant delivery.

Cross-border transactions (Oliver Wyman)

This is a huge market for Wise to expand into and should mean long-term growth at a strong level is possible. Further, as consumers globally become more wealthy, we will see greater geographical movement and demand for these services.

We have discussed why the market is attractive and why Wise is positioned well to exploit inefficiencies to grow quickly. Now the question becomes, why Wise? Just because there is an opportunity, it does not mean Wise is the default choice.

Wise has done well to innovate and develop its payments infrastructure, currently executing 50% of its transactions instantly, with 90% done within 24 hours. This is substantially faster than the market average, giving the business a leading advantage in execution. This will be highly attractive for corporates, who are more concerned with the reliability of execution.

Transfer speed (Wise)

Further, Wise is committed to reducing its fees, showing a strong track record of decline throughout the last few years. This is highly valuable signaling to consumers and corporates, as it encourages long-term usage of the service. Consumers/Corporates will not be concerned about the prospect of rising prices or inferior rates.

Average fee (Wise)

The proof of concept is illustrated by Wise's corporate relationships, which have the ability to conduct deep due diligence before making a decision on their provider. The likes of Monzo, N26 (German Challenger Bank), Xero (OTCPK:XROLF) (Cloud-based accounting), Google Pay (GOOG), and Gusto (Food business) have all integrated their operations with Wise. These partnerships should help drive volume while reducing volatility.

Corporate relationships (Wise)

For this reason, Wise is a very attractive option. The two key factors are fees and reliable execution and Wise is fantastic in both metrics, far better than the established players.

This leads us to how Wise has developed over the last few quarters. Both Personal and Business growth has been strong, and importantly, consistent. The business is doing a fantastic job of illustrating its superiority to consumers through marketing. The key is not just this but once the consumer is one, they continue to transact, and at a greater level.

Account growth (Wise)

Further, as we mentioned previously, Wise is now holding deposits as well. This has also grown rapidly and has a longer runway in the coming years.

Deposits (Wise)

Looking ahead, we will consider the immediate factors which should help continue the current growth trajectory.

Wise's current account growth is rapid and the business is doing a good job of continuing to onboard and support new customers. This is key to maintaining momentum as there is little value to gaining a customer and losing them to a poor experience or delays. Wise is still in the phase where it is building a strong brand image.

Service commitments (Wise)

Further, Wise is expanding the services it offers globally. This is key as sending money is truly the first step in what the business is developing into. The key for us is getting the Western nations into the top right and as many of the developing nations as possible on the board.

International expansion (Wise)

International growth is fantastic, as the following illustrates, but impressively, its most "mature" market is still growing at 40%.

Revenue by region (Wise)

The use of mobile phones for financial transactions is growing rapidly, especially in emerging markets where many people do not have access to traditional banking services. This is partnered with a change in consumer preferences or behaviors, such as the use of digital currencies rather than hard ones and using the mobile only for finances.

The international money transfer industry is highly competitive, with a large number of players offering similar services. In addition to traditional banks, Wise competes with other fintech companies such as PayPal (PYPL), and Revolut. The key is thus to build a reliable brand and execute an attractive strategic initiative. So far this has worked but this is not a situation where Wise is building a global monopoly.

The following illustrates how it needs to treat competition. The business must maintain its core messaging and use this to drive growth, which will yield returns over time through volume gains.

Value creation (Wise)

Economic considerations

Current economic conditions are uncertain, with concerns around slowing demand due to high inflation and elevated rates. We are seeing discretionary spending softening as consumers defer purchases to focus on living costs.

This has benefited Wise handsomely regarding its recent increase in deposits, with net interest income driving revenue growth. Looking ahead, rates should remain heightened for the majority of this year, allowing the business to outperform in a weak environment.

Quarterly performance (Wise)

Conversely, the business is facing reduced transfers as inflation and rates bite, with volume declining Q/Q. This in one sense shows the resilience of the business model but is also concerning as revenue growth could begin to slow if consumer conditions remain like this.

Margin

Wise's current margins are a reflection of the company's aggressive pricing as it attempts to gain market share. Further, this is a reflection of predominantly its transfers segment, however, we know the business is expanding rapidly into other areas. Net interest income for a full year should mean a substantial bump for FY24, with account services also having the scope to improve this. Our view is that the EBITDA/NI margin should be a minimum of 15%/8% going forward, but should see a strong improvement.

Q4 download

Management commentary (Wise)

Wise's Q4 results were extremely relative to the year prior, with a beat on guidance, primarily driven by the interest income.

Wise

Customer growth continues to be strong and it is driving top-line performance. The real issue is that relative to Q3, the company is slowing. We do not think this is a reflection of anything underlying but instead market conditions. The key for Wise, and why we think it will escape any growth concerns, is that interest income will offset any transfer weakness.

The slowing Wise is seeing in volume is primarily higher-volume customers, who generally use the money for investments and large purchases. It is understandable that this would slow in the current market.

Management commentary (Wise)

Balance sheet

Wise's balance sheet is fairly uneventful. Its ROE has increased in the last few periods, showing the accretive gains of expanding to deposit holding.

Further, the business has used relatively little debt in order to grow, reducing any downside risk.

Outlook

Forecast (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Growth is expected to remain high, at an impressive 22% rate. This is a reflection of the company's current trajectory, reflecting the large TAM. This looks reasonable in our view, with the near term supported by heightened rates.

Further, rapid margin expansion is forecast, likely driven by an expansion of services and improving customer monetization. Achieving a NIM of c.20% consistently will rapidly change the market's view of this business. Our view is that the company will come short of this currently but believe it certainly to be achievable.

Valuation

Wise valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Wise's valuation reflects its attractive commercial position. The business is trading at a 55x LTM EBITDA multiple, although this looks far more reasonable on a forward basis.

Our view is that 19x for a business of its current growth rate is quite attractive and we know this is a reasonable estimate given rates are still heightened and account growth remains despite volume weakness.

In order to consider downside (and potential upside) risk, we have conducted a simple modeling exercise. We have assumed margins forecast by analysts are not reached and sensitized this based on a change in revenue growth rate. Our key assumptions, which are extremely simplistic, are no change to margins Y/Y, lower margins than analysts are forecasting, flat growth rate beyond FY24, and no change to EV/MC.

Based on this, a 10% growth rate would mean purchasing the company at a 22x EBITDA multiple 5 years from now, which is very expensive. You can buy Microsoft (MSFT) today for 22x and get a NIM of 33%.

To us, this suggests a minimum growth rate required in the region of what analysts are forecasting, c.22%. This would imply a 4Y forward EBITDA multiple of 16x at our conservative margins and 11x at Analysts' margins. This is far more attractive for a business with an EBITDA margin of 17.5-20%.

Growth model (Author calculations)

For this reason, it is imperative that a prospective investor realize that this is a long-term investment, with execution risk.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Increased competition reducing margins, growth, or both.

Economic conditions weakening further resulting in a material decline in volume / slowdown in account growth which cannot be offset by interest income.

Cybersecurity is key now that the business is holding consumers' deposits and creating user accounts. A breach could destroy this expansion.

Final thoughts

Wise is a rapidly growing business. If you look at the last decade, the business has grown at a rate of almost 100% annually. Importantly, we believe the commercial profile of the business is highly attractive, which should allow growth to be persistent although at a more reasonable rate. Margins are also good, with scope to improve in the coming years.

The valuation is complex and requires nuance. Our view is that the business is operating close to its fair value. The modeling exercise above is overly simplistic and not intended to represent a view on outlook, but is a useful way of understanding how multiple contraction through growth can lead to value. For a high-growth business with a NIM <18%, we are looking for a sub 18x 5Y EBITDA multiple. In this case Wise is in this ballpark.

The factor that has pushed us into a buy rating is the interest bump opportunity. Wise will perform well in the coming year due to interest-bearing assets, which will signal its market resilience to investors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.