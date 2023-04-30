Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Wise: High Risk Growth Story

Apr. 30, 2023 10:01 PM ETWise plc (WPLCF), WIZEY2 Comments
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
842 Followers

Summary

  • Wise plc is a company that offers cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers globally.
  • Wise has grown at a CAGR of 97% in the last decade.
  • Margin expansion looks possible, although the degree to which is dependent on expanding geographically and with new services.
  • Wise's valuation makes this a high-risk investment, but we believe markets will reward its resilience in the coming year.

Money transfer between smart phones

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Wise is a high-growth business, disrupting an industry that is inefficient and expensive for consumers.
  • The industry proposal from Wise is substantially better than its peers. Wise is leveraging
Chart
Data by YCharts

Wise financials

Wise financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

Wise money transfer international send money

Wise offering (Wise)

Wise bank account

Wise integration (Wise)

Western Union transfer

GBP:CRC (Western Union)

Google FX

GBP:CRC (Google Finance)

Wise bank account

GBP:CRC (Wise)

Money transfer

Traditional model v. Wise (Wise)

Oliver Wyman fintech

Cross-border transactions (Oliver Wyman)

Wise quick transfer no limit

Transfer speed (Wise)

Wise fees

Average fee (Wise)

Monzo N26 Google Pay

Corporate relationships (Wise)

Wise account

Account growth (Wise)

Wise bank

Deposits (Wise)

Wise customer service

Service commitments (Wise)

Wise international

International expansion (Wise)

Wise India

Revenue by region (Wise)

Wise value

Value creation (Wise)

Wise quarterly

Quarterly performance (Wise)

Wise investor relations

Management commentary (Wise)

Investor relations

Wise

TransferWise

Management commentary (Wise)

Wall Street analyst

Forecast (Tikr Terminal)

Wise

Wise valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Wise

Growth model (Author calculations)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
842 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPLCF, WIZEY, MSFT, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.