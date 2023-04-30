Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Supply Squeeze On Silver To Jet Propel Silver Stocks

Apr. 30, 2023 10:02 PM ETAEM, AEM:CA, SAND, SSL:CA, SSRM, SSRM:CA, WPM, WPM:CA3 Comments
Summary

  • Supply and demand are now skewed in favour of going long on silver and the silver stocks.
  • It is difficult to see where the supply of silver can be increased as the construction of a new mine takes years.
  • The Green Dream is alive and well and driving the demand for silver, which in turn has exerted pressure on the price, which now stands at $25.23/Oz.
  • Silver stocks are about to take off; are you on board?

Supply vs Demand - Direction signs

Introduction

There is a myriad of factors that affect the price of a commodity such as silver, However, we will take a look at just one of them today, which is supply and demand.

The Silver Institute recently

Silver Supply and Demand Figures

Silver Supply and Demand Figures (The Silver Institute)

The Five-Year Silver Chart By Bob Kirtley

The Five-Year Silver Chart (StockCharts)

The Gold/Silver Ratio Chart By Bob Kirtley

The Gold/Silver Ratio Chart (StockCharts)

Bob Kirtley has traded options and stocks since 1980. Bob Kirtley spent many years working on Oil projects including some in Alberta, such as the tar sands installations in Fort McMurray. He lived and worked in many different countries, as that is the nature of the construction business. Planning and cost control are key to a projects success and he tries to apply those disciplines on a daily basis when dealing with investments. His training in such areas as SWOT and Risk analysis can be applied from time to time. His qualifications include being chartered in the United Kingdom, which is similar to that of a Professional Engineer in Canada, along with a Masters Degree in Project Management from South Bank University, London, England. He has been working for a number of years on a full time basis representing a group of investors in England.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, SAND, WPM, SSRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

www.gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

