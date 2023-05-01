chrupka/iStock via Getty Images

We have previously covered Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) during the recent banking crisis, and concluded that SCHW had been sorely misunderstood. This was due to its position as a brokerage company with value-added banking services. As a result, it managed assets worth $7.38T (-6.1% YoY) as of March 17, 2023, with only 11.7% (-0.2 points YoY) comprising cash, attributed to its clients' transactional balances from their brokerage accounts. Even if there were any 'bank runs,' only 7% of the bank's checking and savings were at risk then.

In this article, we will be covering SCHW's performance in the recent FQ1'23 quarter, confirming our thesis that the moderation in its stock prices has been unwarranted. Particularly, its dual-pronged bank and brokerage strategy has allowed the bank to perform well both in low and high-interest-rate environments. We shall discuss this further.

SCHW Is Still A Stellar Investment Thesis - Only Over-Sold Due To The Extreme Pessimism

Similar to its big bank peers, SCHW also experienced a continuous decline in its total deposits to $343.1B in FQ1'23, moderating by -8.4% QoQ from $374.81B and -19.4% YoY from $425.69B.

This cadence had partly contributed to the bank's impacted funding sources to $504.59B, with a growing average funding cost of 1% by the latest quarter, compared to $533.31B/ 0.6% in FQ4'22 and $632.37B/ 0.09% in FQ1'22.

Given the uncertain macroeconomic outlook, we believed the rising funding costs might pose a temporary profitability headwind, with SCHW's interest expenses already rising to $1.24B by FQ1'23, increasing by +53.4% QoQ from $812M and +816.1% YoY from $136M.

However, investors need not fret, since this cadence was countered by the rising interest rate environment, which had dramatically increased the bank's yield of its total interest-earning assets of $504.59B to 3.19% by the latest quarter, compared to 2.84% in FQ4'22 and 1.47% in FQ1'22.

Despite the notable decline in SCHW's interest earnings assets by -5.3% QoQ and -20.2% YoY, its net interest revenue had tremendously risen YoY to $2.77B with a net interest yield of 2.19% in FQ1'23. While the number might be slightly lower than the $3.02B/ 2.24% reported in FQ4'22, it was much improved compared to $2.18B/ 1.38% in FQ1'22, moderately negating the rising interest expenses thus far.

In addition, since the bank also offered brokerage services, it was important to highlight its expanding asset values to $7.58T by the latest quarter, by +7.5% QoQ from $7.05T though -3.5% YoY from $7.86T.

Thanks to the Fed's continuous interest rate hike thus far, SCHW also benefited from more money market fund balance inflow to $316.39B in FQ1'23, expanding by +29.8% from $243.58b in FQ4'22 and +118.6% from $144.73B in FQ1'22.

Combined with the sustained interest in other funds, the bank had reported expanded Asset Management and Administration fees of $1.11B by the latest quarter, growing by +6.7% QoQ from $1.04B and +4.6% YoY from $1.06B.

These two segments alone had boosted SCHW's net income to $1.6B in FQ1'23, expanding by +14.3% YoY. While its QoQ performance had deteriorated by -18.3%, part of it was attributed to the seasonally higher compensations and benefits in Q1s, and by a smaller extent, to the increased interest expenses.

Therefore, we are not overly concerned for now, especially since its clients' money is still kept in-house within the same bank and brokerage. Once the Fed pivots likely by early 2024, we may see some of the money market inflows and deposit outflows normalize, alleviating the headwinds from the rising funding costs and potentially improving its profitability.

Meanwhile, we concur with SCHW's choice to "pause its share buyback program," since it will be more prudent to keep "dry powder" during the uncertain macroeconomics and volatile banking environment over the next few quarters.

This cadence was already visible in the bank's choice of retaining more cash/ investments on its balance sheet at $80.2B by the latest quarter, due to the notable decline by -3.6% QoQ from $83.2B and -44.8% YoY from $145.5B, potentially attributed to the tightened of banking regulations ahead.

Therefore, investors need not be overly concerned about SCHW's growing Held-To-Maturity securities of $170.88B in FQ1'23, expanding by +16.7% QoQ and +65.2% YoY, since it had also been generating excellent interest returns at $746M, increasing by +19.1% QoQ and +97.3% YoY.

Therefore, it is unlikely that any losses will be realized ahead, due to the relatively well-capitalized bank, significantly aided by the availability of short-term borrowing from the Federal Reserve.

Combined with the robust ROE of 23% (+11 points YoY), ROTCE of 83% (+57 points YoY), and massive insider buys worth $8.15M at an average of $54 since March 14, 2023, we suppose the SCHW stock has been oversold indeed, with it now priced very attractively for a long-term hold.

Nonetheless, investors must also conscientiously monitor the bank's reliance on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing, which has been notably growing to $45.6B (+267.7% QoQ) by the latest quarter. A sustained cadence ahead may potentially impact its short-term profitability, since these borrowing came with an elevated interest rate of 5.05%, with the Fed likely to further raise by another 25 basis points to 5.25% in May 2023.

So, Is SCHW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SCHW YTD Stock Price

Despite the recent EPS beat in the FQ1'23 earnings call, SCHW continues to trade sideways over the past two weeks, potentially retesting its April 2023 bottom ahead. However, the pessimism is uncalled for, in our opinion, given the excellent execution and funding thus far.

In addition, due to its well-diversified offerings that perform well both in low and high-interest-rate environments, we believe these discounted levels are highly attractive for investors looking for a well-run bank/brokerage, despite the cyclical nature of the banking industry.

A deposit run such as First Republic's (NYSE:FRC) is also highly unlikely given the bank's growing client assets during the recent banking crisis, further cementing the bank's stellar reputation as a safe haven during the uncertain macroeconomic outlook over the next few quarters.

Therefore, we continue to rate the SCHW stock as a Buy here, allowing existing investors the chance to dollar-cost-average due to the drastic correction thus far. Income investors may also be encouraged by the expanded forward dividend yield of 1.72%, compared to its 4Y average of 1.34%.