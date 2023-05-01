Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Charles Schwab: Way Over-Sold, Cheaper Than Insider Buys Now

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.23K Followers

Summary

  • Despite its excellent execution thus far, Charles Schwab remains oversold at the moment, allowing existing investors to further the dollar-cost-average.
  • In addition, SCHW stock is now trading attractively below recent insider buys worth $8.15M at an average of $54.
  • Combined with its well-diversified offerings that perform well both in low and high-interest-rate environments, we believe these discounted levels are highly attractive for investors looking for a well-run bank/brokerage.

discount word on grey background

chrupka/iStock via Getty Images

We have previously covered Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) during the recent banking crisis, and concluded that SCHW had been sorely misunderstood. This was due to its position as a brokerage company with value-added banking services. As

SCHW YTD Stock Price

TradingView

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.23K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.