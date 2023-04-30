Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Alcoa: A Hold Until A Better Buying Opportunity

Apr. 30, 2023 10:23 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
85 Followers

Summary

  • Alcoa Corporation benefited massively from the aluminum price boom that happened in early 2022, which had the share price rise very quickly.
  • From those levels, the company has fallen a fair bit as margins have decreased, caused by lower commodity prices.
  • Investing into a commodity-driven company should be when margins are at their possible lowest, and I think there is more room to fall and will rate AA stock a hold.

Large Aluminium Steel Rolls

ozgurdonmaz

Investment Summary

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has grown its business into several different commodity markets and it currently produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States but also worldwide. As commodity prices tend to be volatile it

Some key materials and the decrease of them

Key Materials (Earnings Presentation)

The price chart of aluminum

Aluminum Price Chart (Market Insider)

The balance sheet the company had as of last report

Balance Sheet (Earnings Report Q1 2023)

The price chart over the last 12 months

Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
85 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.