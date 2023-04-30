ozgurdonmaz

Investment Summary

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has grown its business into several different commodity markets and it currently produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States but also worldwide. As commodity prices tend to be volatile it brings a certain level of risk to investing in a company like Alcoa. In 2022 the price of aluminum skyrocketed which made AA able to generate huge amounts of revenues as compared to years prior. With moves from the US, there might also continue to be a shortage of aluminum on the market, which in my opinion would help keep prices elevated and be a catalyst for AA once again.

Right now the market seems to be in quite a turmoil and the margins for AA are going down quickly. I don't think right now is the best time to buy shares in the company, we might very well see another step down in margins presenting an even better buying opportunity. I think a hold rating is fair until margins go down more and we get more confirmation about how big of a shortage we might have with aluminum.

Quarterly Report

In the last quarter, the company managed to generate $2.7 billion in revenues despite the lower commodity prices compared to a year ago. A decrease of around 18% YoY might seem worrying but it's the price you pay for investing in commodity price-driven companies like AA. Despite this downturn in revenues, the company is still adamant about maintaining a strong balance sheet to hedge against times like these. The CEO Roy Harvey said the following in the last report “We continued to maintain a strong balance sheet”. A comment I think is important to showcase where the priorities lie, and I think they seem to be where they should be.

Key Materials (Earnings Presentation)

Besides that, he also commented on some of the challenges going forward, “We’re also making important progress in stabilizing our operations, with teams working to improve on a minute-by-minute, day-by-day basis.” Keeping margins at an acceptable level will be very important for the coming quarters. Often with commodity companies you want to buy when margins look horrible and perhaps sell when the margins look magical. Right now I think we might have more downside to the margins, but the long-term trend for aluminum seems positive which I think will benefit AA greatly given they generated about just all of their revenues from that segment in the company.

Risks

Investing in commodity companies is obviously risky as the revenues are directly correlated to the market prices. The advantage a company like AA has against another is the ability to generate more revenues and with a better margin which helps share prices go up immensely during booms like in 2022 for AA. During the first 4 months or so for the company the share price rose around 50-60% as investors flocked to the company. But then the price can just as quickly go down to reflect a more negatively priced commodity.

Aluminum Price Chart (Market Insider)

I think the biggest risk of buying a company like AA is too early. Often the best deals are found when the margins are downright horrible and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight for the decrease. Buying when margins are great is the opposite of value investing in commodity companies.

Financials

Looking at the financials of the company they seem to be in a stable position. The cash position might have fallen slightly on a yearly basis but I don't see it as too worrying. It has gone down around $200 million. Often is the case that companies build up a strong position when revenues are strong and times favorable, and then hedge with that capital when prices are less favorable. Inventories seem to have remained quite steady and this has led to the ROA taking a hit as the revenues are now less than a year ago. The company currently has a ROA of -5.73% which I think should be watched very carefully in the next few quarterly reports as it can give a hit at whether or not share dilution will ever come up.

Balance Sheet (Earnings Report Q1 2023)

Moving over to debt, the company should be fine to handle the current debt as its only $1 million whilst the long-term is $1.8 billion. Another green flag from the balance sheet is that the current assets almost outweigh the current liabilities by almost 2x. I think that the company should be having to take on more debt to fuel growth. They even closed a smelter in Washington State as stated in the last report. Right now it seems healthiest to just consolidate and maintain somewhat decent margins until there is another commodity rush which AA can benefit from.

Valuation & Wrap Up

Looking at the valuation of the company the forward p/e looks quite horrendous at 38x earnings. But as I have said time and time again, buying or holding shares when margins look the worst has proven a winning strategy with commodity-driven companies.

Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The p/s of the company doesn't seem too high at just 0.6x forward sales. To provide some more green flags for the company the net debt/EBITDA is just 0.57 using the TTM numbers. I do however expect this to go up as the revenues continue trending downwards because of the less favorable aluminum prices compared to 2022.

All in all, I think AA stock is a hold for now. There are signs pointing to a steady demand for aluminum with markets like China and India being big buyers. This should help the long-term outlook for the company and provide a case that revenues can steadily be increasing.