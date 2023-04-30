sdominick/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

While having been dormant since the 1970s, the specter of stagflation now looms over the American economy yet again.

Arguably the most disconcerting word in the economic lexicon, stagflation (stagnant-inflation) refers to a period of low growth and low consumer demand combined with rising prices.

Recent data indicates that growth has indeed begun to slow down while prices have continued to creep up.

While the economy has been choppy throughout 2022 and thereafter, GDP momentum appears to have shrank materially in the past quarter and could very well lead into a contraction in the following quarter. This is a widely expected outcome at present, although there continues to be disagreement about the severity and duration of the purportedly imminent recession.

BEA

Additionally, both the CPI and the PCE Price Index have continued an upward climb at rates far beyond the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target:

St Louis Federal Reserve St Louis Federal Reserve

Notably the cost of housing has also continued to rise steeply:

St Louis Federal Reserve

The trendline is clear. If we aren’t already experiencing stagflation, we are heading in that direction. While economics is a notoriously inexact field of study, the data make it reasonable to believe that this state of affairs is about to be upon us.

In order to see how close we may really be to stagflation, I’ll review the macroeconomic context with a focus on both prices and the consumer.

The Consumer

The primacy of the American consumer to the economy is well understood. Although variable across time, consumer spending is at present 68.4% of GDP for the USA.

St Louis Federal Reserve

As such it makes sense to evaluate the consumer situation in light of the growth/inflation metrics. Since we already covered the fact that consumers are facing significant inflationary pressures, here I’ll focus more on consumer demand and the metrics that undergird it.

The first data point would be gross personal consumer expenditures. On a nominal basis this number appears to be holding up well, although it has hit a plateau in 2023.

St Louis Federal Reserve

St Louis Federal Reserve

The data for February and March show that the PCE Price Index has moved higher on a percentage basis than personal consumption expenditures. This means that inflation-adjusted spending has actually decreased over this period; demand has been declining.

BEA

This is a strong indicator that the recession is beginning in earnest.

The other element around the consumer that I would like to point out is consumer credit. Since consumer expenditures largely rely on consumer credit, it’s sensible to see where this metric is trending.

Here we find that consumer credit has continued to accelerate steeply and is at an all-time high.

St Louis Federal Reserve St Louis Federal Reserve

Along with this, credit card interest rates are also at an all-time high:

St Louis Federal Reserve

The salient aspect of consumer credit growth is that it continued in recent months even as personal consumption expenditures decreased overall. This could very well indicate that consumers overall are leveraging credit not out of preference but out of necessity. This is fair to believe as there has also been a rapid uptick in the charge-off rate for credit card loans:

St Louis Federal Reserve

This isn’t a good situation for consumer spending. Whether this becomes a significant problem or not, however, depends on the labor market.

For now, the unemployment rate continues to be relatively low.

St Louis Federal Reserve

Vitally, the labor force participation rate has also continued to increase, although it still hasn’t hit pre-pandemic levels and also appears to be in structural decline.

Considering all of these metrics as a whole, I think it’s fair to say that the consumer is in trouble but is also holding on. The pressure is on in terms of both inflation and consumer credit. Given how leveraged the consumer is, an increase in unemployment could end up having severe ripple effects as to demand. This will bring about a stagflationary period in earnest. As such I think employment numbers are a particularly important leading metric for investors to continue paying attention to in the present context.

BLS

Conclusion

My take here is that the consumer is on the brink and that we are on the cusp of a potentially significant downturn in the economy. I’ll reiterate my belief that the labor market is the place to look for early signs of stress here. In general, however, this doesn’t look like a picture that can end well. It is difficult to be bullish on short-term economic performance given the trendline for the economy and the consumer. I believe that now is a good time to be cautious and hold relatively large amounts of cash; a correction could very well be coming.