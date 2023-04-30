Gold Is Eternal Money In Times Of Systemic Instability

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

An update on the US stock market problems is shown below.

Paul Wong

As the interest rate rise is nearing its terminal rate with perhaps one or two more hikes of 0.25 percent, the Fed insists there will be no rate cut in 2023. The biggest concern is the policy change of the Bank of Japan with a new bank governor. A reversal of the Yen ‘carry trade’ can damage the global stock markets if capital flows back to Japan. There are plenty of concerns about the stock market for the rest of the year.

The Hierarchy of Money and the Expansion of Credit

Jan Nieuwenhuijs stated about the quality and quantity of money in a pyramid.

At the top in a quantity view sits gold as the ultimate money, about 0.6T (trillion) that the Fed owns. The pure Fiat money system has expanded greatly in the past 50 years since Nixon severed the dollar’s convertibility to gold. Currently, the Fed’s base fiat money is about $6T, 10x to its gold holding. Broad money (M2) is about $22T, the liability of commercial banks. Eurodollar is about $15T overseas. Together with international bank credit, and shadow banking, the total reached multiples of the Eurodollar. Combined with the derivatives markets, the progression of base money, bank money, credit, and contracts spin out a dazzling leveraged sum of $600T. During a financial crisis, the flight to safety means deleverage moves from the lesser quality contracts and credits toward cash and gold.

In monetary easing by the Fed, credit approaches gold in quality. But in times of monetary tightening, the quality of some credits diminishes as seen by discounts on many assets and rising credit default swaps, a premium of insurance.

Adding debts to the above money network means increasing leverage. In a rapidly rising rate situation that depresses bond prices, mark-to-market losses cause instability in the financial system. The pension collapse in the UK last year and bank failures in the US recently are the results. This is only the beginning as deleveraging of assets implies survival for many companies.

Paul Wong

The 1944 Bretton Woods system required countries to convert their currencies into the US dollar, which has been in effect. The global fiat system is based on the US dollar, other currencies are subordinates. Bonds and stocks of each country are priced in its currency as part of the fiat system.

In many ways and especially in times of financial stress, gold and commodities are anti-fiat assets in preserving purchasing power.

The present systemic risks mean the components of currency, treasuries (durations greater than 2 years), and stocks take turns deflating in the coming months and years.

My research has been on the relativities of the values of assets and expressing the changes in equations. The essence is to apply quantitative analysis with charts to guide the rotation among sectors.

The data starting point for the charts was from June 2015.

The dollar’s gain in 2022 was initiated by the Fed’s aggressive interest rate rise. From a global central bank policy viewpoint, the Fed's interest rate policy has pivoted already relative to European's higher pace of interest rate rise, causing the recent weakness of the dollar since March.

The current banking crisis seems to force the Fed to set a lower terminal interest rate. Both the dollar and dollar_pm in pink color, UUP/(GLD+DBC)/2, are in a downward trend. The pink curve can be used as a trading tool for gold and commodities, to monitor the strength and weakness against the dollar.

Paul Wong

I devised the following charts 5 years ago to describe the fiat system which has become useful in the current trouble, to observe and track the trends of each component and in aggregates. The overall declining financial markets in the dark blue color curve signal a weakening fiat system. Gold is gaining as an anti-fiat asset.

Paul Wong

In a rising rate and quantitative tightening setting, cash performs well, and ultra-short-term treasuries are better with interest income.

The following chart shows the compounding effect of losses by rising interest rates in 25 years, using the net present value concept. The initial condition is 1 or 100%. This tool can provide an estimation of potential losses on bonds.

Paul Wong

The global fiat system is under the stress of high total debt. At the heart of troubles is the size of global bonds with mark-to-market losses when interest rates rise. Namely, the peak of the negative interest rate bonds totaled $18 trillion, and the amount of low-interest rate bonds were multiples of the number. When interest rates rise rapidly, many bonds have mark-to-market losses. This is a global systematic problem that started 15 years ago with prolonged zero interest rates: for the sake of asset price inflation of stocks and bonds. An asset with duration risk magnified with longer durations. The financial world is facing the challenge of the century, which will lead to more quantitative easing by central banks eventually, in depreciating fiat currencies relative to gold.

The following is a flattened (divided by the averages) chart of elemental assets. Stocks have been oscillating in a 4-month cycle. Gold has risen since November. The dollar regained strength recently after sliding for 6 months.

The weight of the growing national debt was manifested by TLT, the long-term treasuries in gray color. The price slide that started in August 2020, touched -46% six months ago, and matched with the net present value percentage estimation as shown above.

Paul Wong

The 15-month chart below shows that both stocks and gold performed well since November, long-term treasuries held nicely at the expense of the weakness of the dollar.

Observing the fact that both TLT and SPY perform inversely with UUP in light blue. The correlations in the last 15 months are -0.84 and -0.83. The bottom chart is a new bull-bear indicator, the daily change of the average of SPY and TLT minus UUP. Bull is positive and negative for bears. The purple and dark yellow curves are 3 and 10-day running means. The chart is intended for timing purposes of rotating from stock and bonds to cash, risk-on to risk-off.

Paul Wong

Perpetual Profit Portfolio

A dynamic and diversified long /short portfolio that aims to generate profits perpetually; to identify and trade based on the price cycle of each asset, and to long some income-generating assets such as ultra short-term treasuries.

The portfolio has been modified to adapt and reflect the changing outlook of the markets, by stressing more on the real assets of gold and commodities, and less on bond exposures. The portfolio also included limited shorting of stocks and bonds. Trading cycles are shortened too.

Paul Wong

The relative ranking table below tracks the daily or weekly movements of each sector against each other based on price and momentum, the observation can be useful for trading alerts.

Paul Wong

Gold is eternal money

The key reason for owning gold is its constant quality according to global central banks. As the expansion of fiat money is becoming more rampant in recent years, depreciating the value of the fiat currencies against gold.

The price of the dollar is in light blue, gold, dollar multiplied by gold in orange color. This real gold value curve has been in an uptrend since mid-October, 11% above gold, which can improve the earnings of some miners.

Paul Wong

The recent correction in gold and silver prices makes them more attractive, and even more so for the miners. With an improvement of 9% in the gold price over the previous quarter and a lower oil price in reducing cost, positive earnings surprises are likely.

Paul Wong

Conclusion

The main culprit for losing faith in the dollar has been the increasing budget deficits, which will force the Fed to implement quantitative easing yet again. The resurgence of gold as a constant quality asset reminds us that gold is the eternal money; the dollar as fiat money derives from gold originally and all other currencies derive from the dollar. Moreover, gold as an anti-fiat asset is treasured in times of shaken confidence in the fiat system.

The odds of gold breaking the record within the next 3 months are good.

This article is for discussion only and is not intended for any investment advice.