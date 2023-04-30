Michael Vi

Thesis

Finding companies with healthy financials and deep moats can be difficult. With its excellent margins and culture of improving shareholder value, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) stands out as a potential long-term hold. While I do believe it is presently overvalued, I also think it's going to provide significant returns for long-term holders. Otis Worldwide is currently a Buy.

Company Background

Otis Worldwide Corporation is based in Farmington, Connecticut and develops, makes, and markets escalators, elevators, moving walkways, and related equipment. The company draws its name from the "safety elevator", invented by Elisha Otis in 1852.

Statements made during the most recent earnings call indicate they expect net sales for 2023 will be in the range of $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion, up 2.5% to 4.5% over the prior year. They also project organic sales will be up 4% to 6%, with new equipment up 3% to 5% and Service up 5% to 7%. Adjusted EPS is projected to be in the range of $3.40 to $3.50, a 7% to 10% increase over the prior year.

Long Term Trends

The global Elevator and Escalator market has a projected CAGR of 6.7% through 2029. The global Escalators and Moving Walkways market is anticipated to have a CAGR of 7.16% until 2030.

Financials

The company was spun off of Raytheon Technologies (RTX) in 2020, so we will be looking over their quarterly reports to spot trends. Otis has fairly stable revenue.

OTIS Revenue (By Author)

The company also enjoys stable margins. Gross margins are consistently in the high 20's. Operating margins tend to be around 15. Most importantly, net margins have been slowly rising. They witnessed a low of 7.18% in Dec 2020, and a high of 9.89% this most recent quarter.

OTIS Margins (By Author)

Total common shares outstanding have been dropping. In Dec 2020 it was 433.2M; by this most recent quarter that had dropped to 413.2M. This represents a 4.62% decline in share count over just 10 quarters.

OTIS Share Count vs. Incomes (By Author)

The company has only a small debt obligation when compared to its income. This level of debt appears to be well under control.

OTIS Net Interest Expense (By Author)

With Otis having positive net margins I had to double take their negative total equity, but this turns out to be due to a combination of their dividend and their buyback program. It is not a sign that the company is struggling, it is instead a sign that they feel that have more cash than they know how to deploy effectively, so they are using it to increase shareholder value.

OTIS Total Equity (By Author)

Return on capital saw a temporary decline in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, but has since recovered. The last four quarters had values of 14.01%, 15.03%, 13.35%, and 12.86%. This comes out to a quarterly average of 13.8125%, or an annual return on capital of 67.79%.

OTIS Return On Capital (By Author)

Valuation

As of April 28th, 2023, Otis had a market cap of $35.25B and traded for $85.30 per share. The company has a forward P/E of 25.59x, a forward PEG of 2.59x, and a forward Price/Cash Flow of 26.43x. When first looking over these metrics, the company appears to be overvalued. However, Otis has such strong return on capital that I wouldn't be surprised if it only very rarely drops toward valuations that are low enough to show it as fairly valued.

OTIS Valuation (By Author)

In 2021 they raised their dividend from $0.20 to $0.24. In 2022 they raised it again to $0.29, and then in Q1 2023 they raised it to $0.34. These raises of 20%, 16%, and 17.2% come out to an average of 17.73%.

OTIS Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Using today's annual dividend of $1.36 and dividend growth rate of 17.73%, a discount rate of 9%, and assuming they can maintain this dividend growth for 20 years, a discounted cash flow calculator produces a fair value estimate of $137.84 per share.

If we instead chose more conservative values, we can produce a lower estimate. If they only maintain a dividend growth of 15% for the next 5 years before dropping to 5% for the remaining 15 years, the fair value estimate comes out to $54.69 per share.

This rather large range between the upper and lower estimate for fair value is due to the nature of compounding growth. The rate of dividend growth will drive changes in value. Small differences between buyback rates and dividend growth have an out-sized effect when allowed to play out over long time frames.

Risks

Otis has been around for many decades and enjoys strong moats. Although their brand is known around the world, they could always succumb to pressure from other elevator manufacturers.

A significant portion of their income comes from post-installation maintenance. It is possible for competition to arise that threatens the revenue derived from the maintenance portion of their business.

Catalysts

This is a fairly boring company, but boring is fine. The company occasionally benefits from headwinds provided by periods of increased construction. Every time they secure a new installation order, they are likely to also secure a long-term maintenance contract.

Otis is currently buying back shares and increasing its dividend. While each individual buyback or dividend raise is unlikely to cause significant moves in shares price, many of them should result in steady value accumulation.

Conclusions

Otis has good margins and excellent return on capital. Instead of spending all of their extra cash on expansion, they have decided to produce shareholder value at an elevated rate. This is typical of profitable companies that do not have easy places to expand to. I believe long-term investors can look forward to share price increases even if Otis does not experience significant revenue growth.

With a forward PEG of 2.59x, and a forward EV/EBIT of 18.35x this company appears overvalued. While it looks to be a fantastic long-term buy, that doesn't mean it can't go down in the short term. Because of its present valuation, single lot investing is inadvisable as dollar cost averaging into the position over time allows for the investor to buy more heavily when it dips.

If I were determined to establish a position in OTIS, I would do it through a series of put ratio spreads. Instead of closing the position right before it expires, I would take possession of the shares. After spending some time with 2 and 3-leg put spreads, I eventually settled on this 4-leg trade because it pushed the break-even to the point where its probably of profit was so high that it rounded it to 100%. So not only is the breakeven all the way down at $72.42, the puts with the lowest strikes have an almost 0% chance of ending up in the money at expiration.

OTIS Options Entry 1 (Optionsprofitcalculator.com) OTIS Options Entry 2 (Optionsprofitcalculator.com)

The goal of this trade is to get assigned 100 (or more) shares at a lower price than they are available today, so the strike prices have been chosen to provide a wide range of profit. There are many ways this can play out. One scenario is that price ends up between $75 and $80 per share and you sell your long put for a gain and allow the one with an $80 expiry to assign you 100 shares while the three you sold below that all expire worthless. A second scenario would have price drop below $72.50 by May 19th, you get assigned 400 shares, and are able to close out your long put for a significant profit. It's also possible May 19th arrives and it's still trading above $80 per share; in this case your capital is freed up as you fail to get assigned any shares and net $25 for your efforts.