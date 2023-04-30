Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Juniper Networks: Orders Number Not A Huge Concern

Apr. 30, 2023 11:38 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)
Summary

  • Juniper Networks had a solid 1Q23, surpassing consensus expectations and increasing revenue guidance for FY23.
  • The Enterprise vertical at JNPR saw explosive growth of 29% this quarter, led by the Enterprise campus and branch division experiencing significant growth.
  • While some investors were taken aback by the lower order total compared to last year's high base, management has made it clear that it expects positive order growth in the coming quarters.
  • Management's increase in revenue guidance for FY23 and anticipation of profitable revenue growth in 2024 are positive indicators.

Overview

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) serves ISPs and other telecom companies with network infrastructure products and services. For the important role it plays in today's interconnected world, I think JNPR is in good shape to weather the current macro environment. Customers in

This article was written by

I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

