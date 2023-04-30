Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Canadian Utilities Limited (CDUAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.46K Followers

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCPK:CDUAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Colin Jackson - Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, and Sustainability

Brian Shkrobot - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Linda Ezergailis - TD Securities

Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets

Rob Hope - Scotiabank

Ben Pham - BMO

Mark Jarvi - CIBC Capital Markets

Andrew Kuske - Credit Suisse

Matthew Weekes - iA Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call for Canadian Utilities Limited. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, and Sustainability. Please go ahead, Mr. Jackson.

Colin Jackson

Thank you. Good morning everyone. We’re pleased you could join us for the Canadian Utilities’ first quarter 2023 conference call. With me today is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Shkrobot. Before we move into our formal agenda, I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the numerous traditional territories and homelands on which our global facilities are located.

Today, we're speaking to you from ATCO Park head office in Calgary, which is located in the Treaty 7 region. This is the ancestral territory of the Blackfoot Confederacy comprised of the Siksika, Kainai, and Piikani Nations, the Tsuut'ina Nation, and the Stoney Nakoda Nations that include the Chiniki, Bearspaw, and Goodstoney First Nations. The city of Calgary is also home to the Metis Nation of Alberta Region 3. We honor and respect the diverse history, languages, ceremonies, and culture of the Indigenous peoples who call these areas home.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.