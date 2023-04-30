Idorsia: Disappointing Detour On The Road To Revenue (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Downgrade to Sell: Due to lower-than-expected sales of Quviviq and clazosentan (Pivlaz), high cash burn, and a short cash runway, we are downgrading our rating on Idorsia stock to Sell.
- Disappointing Q1 2023 Results: Idorsia's Q1 performance fell short of expectations, with flat Quviviq sales and Pivlaz sales plateauing, signaling limited upside potential for revenue growth.
- Imminent Need for Capital: Idorsia's net debt of CHF1.1bn and a cash balance of CHF212m indicate an urgent need for capital, with the possibility of a dilutive equity raise.
- Risks and Bottom Line: Key risks include sales underperformance, high cash burn, short cash runway, potential dilutive equity raise, and lack of near-term clinical catalysts, all contributing to our decision to downgrade Idorsia's rating to Sell.
Thesis update
As we highlighted our concerns around sales ramp and cash runway in our previous initiation article (hold rating), Idorsia's stock has dropped ~37% since we published our initiation article.
In light of a challenging Q1 2023 for Idorsia (OTC:IDRSF) (IDIA), marked by lower-than-expected sales of Quviviq and clazosentan (Pivlaz), high cash burn, and a short cash runway, we are downgrading our rating on the stock to Sell. The company's Q1 performance and the need to raise capital through a dilutive equity issuance in the near term have led us to re-evaluate our outlook on the stock.
Idorsia's Q1 2023 results were disappointing, with Quviviq and clazosentan sales falling short of expectations. Quviviq sales came in at CHF 4.3 m, almost flat compared to Q4 2022 (CHF 4.2 m), and Pivlaz sales were at CHF 13.5 m, down compared to Q4 2022. Pivlaz print was a surprise to us as since it launched in Japan in April 2022; it showed a remarkable sales ramp reaching ~25% of the total aSAH patients back in Q4 2022. The management gave a few reasons for slowing sales, such as a) FX headwinds (JPY down 5%), b) patient bolus exhaustion from investigators (PIs), and c) wholesaler inventory management-related cyclicality. However, considering that Pivlaz has already reached >95% of the target neurosurgeons and patient bolus has been exhausted, we do not believe there is too much upside in terms of the ramp in the near future, and we expect to plateau the Pivlaz sales during the next few quarters, maybe adding ~2-3% market share per quarter.
Furthermore, we highlight that the company dropped its CHF230m revenue guidance, maintained its CHF -650m core EBITA guidance, and had no update on funding. This is concerning because currently, Idorsia's net debt stands at CHF1.1bn, and a cash balance of CHF212m. This indicates an imminent need for capital. Furthermore, during the earnings call, the management hinted that a potential equity raise might be on the table potentially (if non-dilutive funding does not take place soon), adding more downward pressure to the already depressed stock price. Despite the company's concerted efforts (during the last few quarters) to explore alternative non-dilutive funding options (which didn't materialize), as time passes, the possibility of a dilutive equity raise is becoming more probable, which could negatively impact shareholders.
Risks
Sales Underperformance: Quviviq and clazosentan (Pivlaz) have demonstrated weaker-than-anticipated sales, raising concerns about the company's ability to generate sustainable revenue growth.
High Cash Burn & Short Runway: Idorsia's current financial position, characterized by high cash burn and a limited cash runway, increases the likelihood of the company requiring additional capital in the near term, posing risks to current shareholders.
Dilutive Equity Raise: The potential for a dilutive equity issuance to secure additional funding could negatively impact shareholder value by increasing the number of outstanding shares and consequently reducing earnings per share.
Lack of Near-term Catalysts: The absence of significant near-term clinical catalysts may limit the company's potential for positive news flow and stock price appreciation, contributing to a less favorable risk-reward profile for investors.
Bottom Line
We downgrade Idorsia's rating to a sell rating from a hold rating based on a) equity raise overhang and dangerously short cash runway, b) lack of near-term clinical catalyst, and c) struggling Quviviq launch and slowing down Pivlaz launch.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments