MarsBars

It may have seemed like a good idea to buy Treasury I Bonds last year, when the yield was higher. However, it’s important to consider reinvestment risk, as the yield on I Bonds is now just 4.3%, due to lower inflation. Moreover, investors also give up opportunity when it comes to quality REITs (VNQ) that are trading at a discount and pay a reliable and growing dividend.

This brings me to Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), which I last covered here back in January, highlighting its robust operating fundamentals. CPT remains materially down from where it was 12 months ago, having declined by 32%. In this article, I highlight why CPT may be an ideal choice for value investors seeking potentially strong income and total returns, so let’s get started.

Why CPT?

Camden Property Trust is a self-managed, large multifamily REIT that’s a member of the S&P 500 (SPY). It owns 172 properties at present covering 58K apartment homes across the U.S., and is well-liked by employees, having been named as 100 Best Companies to Work for by Fortune magazine for 16 consecutive years. The company is led by long-term CEO, Richard Campo, who has been with the company for 30+ years.

There is a common belief that higher interest rates are bad for REITs. That does not appear to be the case for high quality REITs such as CPT in the multifamily segment. That’s because higher mortgage rates result in higher cost of home ownership, thereby resulting in stickier tenant relationships and higher demand for well-located Apartment REITs.

CPT appears to be one such REIT, as it saw healthy same property NOI growth of 8.1% YoY during the first quarter. This was driven in part by healthy demand for its properties, with a respectable 4% blended lease spread on signed new and renewal leases during the quarter. It appears that momentum accelerated somewhat in April, as the blended lease spread rose by 20 basis points to 4.2%. While occupancy was down by 140 basis points YoY in April, it still remains at a solid 95.4%.

Near term headwinds include higher insurance premiums this year, which range from 15% to 20% increase, as insurance providers are passing on higher costs related to large global losses. However, management plans to more than offset higher operating costs with rent increases, with full year guidance for 5% same store NOI growth this year.

Importantly, CPT is well prepared to tackle potential headwinds, as it’s one of the few REITs out there with an A- credit rating from S&P. This is reflected by its strong balance sheet with a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.3x and $1.1 billion of liquidity. This gives CPT ample capacity to fund its development pipeline, which is estimated to cost $268 million over the next three years and add 6 additional properties, bringing total properties to 178 by 2026.

Importantly, CPT pays a respectable 3.6% yield, and the dividend has been uninterrupted for 13 years, and was recently raised by 6.4%. It’s also well-protected by a 58% payout ratio, based on Core FFO per share guidance of $6.86 for this full year.

Lastly, CPT remains a good value at the current price of $110 with a forward P/FFO of 16.0, sitting comfortably below its normal P/FFO of 18.1. Analysts estimate between 4% and 6% annual FFO per share growth through 2025, which could translate to ~9% annual total returns over the next 3 years.

This is around the same long-term return of the S&P 500, all while paying investors a comparatively far higher dividend yield. Sell side analysts who follow the company have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $131.55, which equates to a potential 23% total return over the next 12 months.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Camden Property Trust is a high-quality Apartment REIT that offers investors a potentially strong combination of income and total returns. The company has a strong balance sheet, and its dividend appears to be well-protected by a low payout ratio. It's also seeing healthy lease spreads and management is guiding for continued growth this year. Lastly, CPT could be a great option for those who prize income safety and potentially strong near-term returns if and when the market re-rates this premium REIT due to lower inflation and interest rates.