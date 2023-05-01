HJBC

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) investors have failed to make headway this week, as the company's earnings release suggests that Amazon Web Services or AWS could find recovering its growth cadence daunting.

With AWS driving nearly $5.12B in operating income for FQ1, the focus was always going to be on AWS. Amazon's North American segment posted an operating income of $898M, a significant improvement from last year's operating losses of $1.57B.

However, the International segment continues to bleed, as it posted operating losses of $1.25B, just slightly better than last year's $1.28B in operating losses.

AWS notched only a 16% YoY rise in its topline for FQ1, hampered by ongoing optimization and macro challenges. However, the company's outlook for AWS in FQ2 likely set investors' expectations back a new notches.

While Amazon's hyperscaler peers, Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT), have also seen their revenue growth slowed further in FQ1, Amazon's 16% growth was significantly behind its peers.

As such, the market's worries over an 11% YoY growth for April need to be reflected. Management has yet to convince investors that the company's AI investments can help recover its near-term growth momentum.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella provided several metrics of strong adoption among its customer base as Microsoft embedded its Copilot across its tech stack.

As such, Nadella's commentary was carefully laced with instances of "gaining share" against its rivals, suggesting that its customers have endeared themselves to its AI products.

However, we didn't glean such observations from Amazon management, suggesting that its AI stack is on par with Microsoft. Notwithstanding, CEO Andy Jassy is committed to building the "world's best personal assistant."

Jassy believes that Amazon has the scale and machine learning pedigree over the years to develop its proprietary foundational large language models for its customers. In addition, it also has several leading AI startups, such as AI 21 and Anthropic and Stability, on its platform.

As such, customers in AWS have several notable choices and flexibility to benefit from these models while leveraging Amazon's specialized chips for training and inference.

That's an area where Amazon is likely still ahead of Microsoft. Jassy accentuated why Amazon has advantages in customized chips, as it has been "working for several years on building customized machine learning chips."

As such, Amazon is confident that it has the right combination of "price and performance," which is expected to be "pretty differentiated and very significant."

Stratechery's Ben Thompson also highlighted in a recent commentary that "startups using the OpenAI API are probably using AWS for the rest of their backend."

However, he added, "At least Microsoft is in the BOM; smart startups should just go to Azure directly."

Moreover, Microsoft has been working on its customized AI chips: codenamed Athena. The Information reported that Redmond-based Microsoft wants to "keep up with Google and Amazon, which have already developed their own chips." Furthermore, Microsoft could be ready to make Athena "available for internal use and OpenAI as early as [2024]."

In other words, Nadella is likely closing the gap fast with his hyperscaler peers while it unleashes its Copilot stack through its ecosystem.

We would have liked to hear more from Jassy & his team on their AI gains but have yet to do so. In addition, management needs to convince investors that it's on track to mitigate potential share losses moving forward against Microsoft, as AMZN is no longer cheap.

AMZN quant factor ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha Quant assigned AMZN's valuation with a D- grade, suggesting that AMZN's valuation is not attractive enough.

As such, AMZN remains priced for growth (A-) through AWS. As such, investors will need to assess whether they are confident that the company could recover its high-growth cadence in cloud computing, as its e-commerce segment doesn't have the same level of profitability and growth momentum to justify its lofty valuations.

Our price action analysis suggests that AMZN's buy levels are not optimal, indicating the current levels are not constructive to buy aggressively.

As such, we don't see attractive opportunities for investors to consider adding at the current levels as AMZN struggles to recover its AWS momentum.

Rating: Hold (Reiterated).

