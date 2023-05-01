Headwinds At Synaptics Will Be Temporary
Summary
- The company has made a successful transition towards servicing the IoT market, benefiting from its core capabilities as well as a market secular tailwind.
- However, progress is being rudely interrupted by a substantial inventory correction, as economies are slowing down and scarcities turn into a glut.
- This should be over within a couple of quarters, and given the still benign valuation for the shares, we think this is a buying opportunity.
- The inventory correction could turn worse if the economy enters in a recession, but even if that happens, it's temporary.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), which has made a very impressive pivot to the IoT market where now the large majority (68% in Q2) of their revenues are coming from, is experiencing some inventory issues.
But the company also has some significant growth opportunities:
- Wireless workspaces, that is, wireless docking stations (see here under point 4), monitors, and video conferencing gear based on their Navarro chip
- Wireless connectivity like their ULE tech and Syn 4778 GPS chip and their award-winning triple combo SYN4381 chip
- Automotive with their SmartBridge local dimming tech and TDDI (touch and display integration).
- Enterprise telephony and audio headsets.
- AR, where they are in basically every headset but consumer demand is still not taking off and AR is less of an opportunity still.
- Presence detection technology for PCs with orders from Dell and Panasonic. This tech can move beyond PCs.
Inventory problems
There were considerable inventory build-ups in basically all of its segments as the hoarding due to scarcity switched rapidly towards oversupply as some end markets decelerated.
This started in consumer-facing segments like PCs and mobile and finally to enterprise IoT segments. The effects were substantial, with a considerable retreat in Q2 revenue, both sequentially and y/y (-16%):
- IoT product revenue was down 8% y/y and 30% q/q
- PC revenue -13% q/q and -32% y/y
- Mobile +43% q/q but -25% y/y
There are early signs of this playing out, most notably in mobile, followed by PC. The sequential recovery in mobile occurred on a recovery in Chinese demand. Mobile is the only segment where the Chinese market is very important for Synaptics but management argues that it's too early to say whether the mobile recovery will last.
The company is not yet at the bottom as the Q3 guidance argues for 8% y/y growth at midpoint with a range of $310M-$340M, which is still considerably less than the Q2 revenue of $353M.
And this despite an order that they expected to deliver in Q2 will now be delivered in Q3 having a considerable ($10M-$30M) hit in Q2 (as well as 100bp impact on gross margins).
Management expects customers to continue depleting their inventories in calendar H1/23, the inventory problems should be cleared by the end of calendar H1/23.
Earnings
A more dramatic rendition of the impact of the inventory problems is the following:
Management stressed that the underlying business is strong, this is just an inventory correction (Q2CC):
I mean, I think the thing to remember here Jamison is largely, this is a work known as inventory, and there hasn't really been any fundamental shift in the business and sort of what we're pursuing and the growth drivers around it. And so that's I think how most people should think about it.
But that doesn't mean things can't get worse, and indeed they will in Q3 with another (guided) revenue and non-GAAP EPS ($1.65-$2.05) decline. Non-GAAP gross margins are actually expected to top 61% but gradually decline to 57% (their long-term target) over the following quarters on product mix and input cost.
The company is consolidating suppliers, most notably fabs (Q2CC):
we basically concentrated all our starts with one supplier. So any new product is essentially going to the largest manufacturer in the world, and for the most part we've stopped engaging with the long tail of suppliers that we have.
Now, that said, it takes a long time, and we still, I think we've gone from 10 wafer partners to nine. So our supply chain and operations guys have a lot of problems. And as we become a diminishing part of these supply chain, these various suppliers, we're obviously subject to pricing increases because we were just not meaningful to them.
Over time this will give the company better pricing on inputs, but this isn't materializing yet, given the guided 'glide path' from 61% gross margin in Q3 towards 57% over the following quarters (Q2CC):
As we concentrate, right now, we're not seeing that pricing benefit that we would get from the one supplier where our starts are concentrated. I'm optimistic that we're going to get some help there, and if that does happen, then perhaps our outlook changes.
Speaking about pricing, the inventory correction would normally be a time when pricing of their end products is under pressure but Synaptics operates a bit on an island, given that it tends to operate at the very high end of markets.
Cash
Meanwhile, despite these considerable headwinds the company keeps on generating substantial amounts of free cash flow even if that fell back substantially in the past two quarters:
But the company still has enough cash to buy back a significant amount of shares, 634K shares for $61M with $477M still available for additional buybacks.
The company has $858.9M in cash and equivalents, but also a debt of $979.9M on which it pays some $9M in interest per quarter.
Valuation
While the inventory correction has a considerable impact on financials, valuation metrics are still pretty benign, which in our view sets the stock up for a strong recovery once the end of the inventory correction comes in sight (supposedly in 4 months, according to management).
Analysts on average expect the same $9.77 EPS for FY23 (ending in June this year) as well as FY24, the latter is surprising if the inventory correction is largely over by the end of FY23. So we think there is room for upside here.
Conclusion
The supply chain shortages have now given way to a slower economy, resulting in a substantial inventory correction that has taken the wind out of the company's revenue and earnings growth and then some.
Still, the company is profitable and cash-generating and its longer-term prospect remain very much intact. Given that valuation metrics are fairly benign despite the strong headwinds suggests to us the shares will recover strongly when the end of the inventory correction comes in sight.
The risk is of course that this correction turns into something longer lasting and nastier, produced for instance by a full-blown recession. So one shouldn't perhaps go entirely overboard, but these cyclical downturns are usually attractive opportunities to load up on companies benefiting from secular tailwinds.
This article was written by
I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.
Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.
Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
