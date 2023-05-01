jamesteohart

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), which has made a very impressive pivot to the IoT market where now the large majority (68% in Q2) of their revenues are coming from, is experiencing some inventory issues.

But the company also has some significant growth opportunities:

SYNA earnings deck

Inventory problems

There were considerable inventory build-ups in basically all of its segments as the hoarding due to scarcity switched rapidly towards oversupply as some end markets decelerated.

This started in consumer-facing segments like PCs and mobile and finally to enterprise IoT segments. The effects were substantial, with a considerable retreat in Q2 revenue, both sequentially and y/y (-16%):

SYNA earnings deck

IoT product revenue was down 8% y/y and 30% q/q

PC revenue -13% q/q and -32% y/y

Mobile +43% q/q but -25% y/y

There are early signs of this playing out, most notably in mobile, followed by PC. The sequential recovery in mobile occurred on a recovery in Chinese demand. Mobile is the only segment where the Chinese market is very important for Synaptics but management argues that it's too early to say whether the mobile recovery will last.

The company is not yet at the bottom as the Q3 guidance argues for 8% y/y growth at midpoint with a range of $310M-$340M, which is still considerably less than the Q2 revenue of $353M.

And this despite an order that they expected to deliver in Q2 will now be delivered in Q3 having a considerable ($10M-$30M) hit in Q2 (as well as 100bp impact on gross margins).

Management expects customers to continue depleting their inventories in calendar H1/23, the inventory problems should be cleared by the end of calendar H1/23.

Earnings

SYNA earnings deck

A more dramatic rendition of the impact of the inventory problems is the following:

SYNA earnings deck

Management stressed that the underlying business is strong, this is just an inventory correction (Q2CC):

I mean, I think the thing to remember here Jamison is largely, this is a work known as inventory, and there hasn't really been any fundamental shift in the business and sort of what we're pursuing and the growth drivers around it. And so that's I think how most people should think about it.

But that doesn't mean things can't get worse, and indeed they will in Q3 with another (guided) revenue and non-GAAP EPS ($1.65-$2.05) decline. Non-GAAP gross margins are actually expected to top 61% but gradually decline to 57% (their long-term target) over the following quarters on product mix and input cost.

The company is consolidating suppliers, most notably fabs (Q2CC):

we basically concentrated all our starts with one supplier. So any new product is essentially going to the largest manufacturer in the world, and for the most part we've stopped engaging with the long tail of suppliers that we have. Now, that said, it takes a long time, and we still, I think we've gone from 10 wafer partners to nine. So our supply chain and operations guys have a lot of problems. And as we become a diminishing part of these supply chain, these various suppliers, we're obviously subject to pricing increases because we were just not meaningful to them.

Over time this will give the company better pricing on inputs, but this isn't materializing yet, given the guided 'glide path' from 61% gross margin in Q3 towards 57% over the following quarters (Q2CC):

As we concentrate, right now, we're not seeing that pricing benefit that we would get from the one supplier where our starts are concentrated. I'm optimistic that we're going to get some help there, and if that does happen, then perhaps our outlook changes.

Speaking about pricing, the inventory correction would normally be a time when pricing of their end products is under pressure but Synaptics operates a bit on an island, given that it tends to operate at the very high end of markets.

Cash

Meanwhile, despite these considerable headwinds the company keeps on generating substantial amounts of free cash flow even if that fell back substantially in the past two quarters:

Data by YCharts

But the company still has enough cash to buy back a significant amount of shares, 634K shares for $61M with $477M still available for additional buybacks.

The company has $858.9M in cash and equivalents, but also a debt of $979.9M on which it pays some $9M in interest per quarter.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

While the inventory correction has a considerable impact on financials, valuation metrics are still pretty benign, which in our view sets the stock up for a strong recovery once the end of the inventory correction comes in sight (supposedly in 4 months, according to management).

Analysts on average expect the same $9.77 EPS for FY23 (ending in June this year) as well as FY24, the latter is surprising if the inventory correction is largely over by the end of FY23. So we think there is room for upside here.

Conclusion

The supply chain shortages have now given way to a slower economy, resulting in a substantial inventory correction that has taken the wind out of the company's revenue and earnings growth and then some.

Still, the company is profitable and cash-generating and its longer-term prospect remain very much intact. Given that valuation metrics are fairly benign despite the strong headwinds suggests to us the shares will recover strongly when the end of the inventory correction comes in sight.

The risk is of course that this correction turns into something longer lasting and nastier, produced for instance by a full-blown recession. So one shouldn't perhaps go entirely overboard, but these cyclical downturns are usually attractive opportunities to load up on companies benefiting from secular tailwinds.