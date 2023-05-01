Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Headwinds At Synaptics Will Be Temporary

May 01, 2023 1:02 AM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)
Shareholders Unite
Summary

  • The company has made a successful transition towards servicing the IoT market, benefiting from its core capabilities as well as a market secular tailwind.
  • However, progress is being rudely interrupted by a substantial inventory correction, as economies are slowing down and scarcities turn into a glut.
  • This should be over within a couple of quarters, and given the still benign valuation for the shares, we think this is a buying opportunity.
  • The inventory correction could turn worse if the economy enters in a recession, but even if that happens, it's temporary.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), which has made a very impressive pivot to the IoT market where now the large majority (68% in Q2) of their revenues are coming from, is experiencing some inventory issues.

But the company also has some

Business highlights

SYNA earnings deck

Quarterly trends

SYNA earnings deck

Q2 earnings

SYNA earnings deck

Q2 earnings per share

SYNA earnings deck

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

