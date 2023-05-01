IWM: Expecting More Consolidation In The Market

Dragon Claws

In today's dynamic financial landscape, investors are constantly seeking opportunities to grow their portfolios while managing risks associated with market fluctuations. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is an investment vehicle that offers exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, providing significant growth potential but also carrying heightened risks, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty such as recessions. This article will discuss the current market consolidation and long-term perspectives for IWM, as well as explore the market uncertainty surrounding the upcoming recession in 2023. By understanding these complex factors and evaluating the technical aspects of the ETF, investors can make well-informed decisions to strategically position their portfolios in the face of challenging market conditions.

Market Consolidation and Long-Term Perspective

In a previous article, price congestion within the blue lines signaled a bullish outlook towards $205, which acted as a pivot for further price advances. This bullish outlook was also reinforced by the RSI, which was trading above the mid-level. Though the price broke higher and approached the $205 region, it failed to surpass it, and the price continues to consolidate within these ranges. The consolidation range between $205 and $160 can be observed in the weekly chart below.

IWM Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com )

Given the prolonged inability to breach the $205 level, the near-term outlook for higher prices has diminished, and further consolidation is anticipated. To grasp the current situation, a long-term outlook analysis is necessary, which is understood through the quarterly chart below. The quarterly chart depicts the emergence of an ascending broadening wedge from the January 2009 low of $28.14 to 2021 high of $239.36. This wedge was surpassed following the Covid-19 Recession due to intense volatility. The extreme volatility also created overbought market conditions, causing the price to fall back within the wedge. The price now exhibits long shadows on the quarterly candles of the past three quarters, indicating persistent bearish pressure in the market that must be released to the downside to complete the correction that began in 2021. The long shadows for the final quarter of 2022 are also evident in the chart below, resulting in a significant decline in the ETF's price. If the price decreases from here, the $147 region presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate long positions.

IWM Quarterly Chart (stockcharts.com)

The same ascending broadening pattern can also be observed in the monthly chart below. The consolidation in the last three quarters has resulted in the emergence of a bear flag, a bearish pattern. A break of this bear flag at $160 would be a negative sign for the market. The RSI on the monthly chart is dropping from the midline 50, suggesting that the price could decline further.

IWM Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Uncertainty During Recession

Small-cap stocks are typically more volatile, causing prices to fluctuate more dramatically within a shorter time frame. While this volatility creates the potential for higher gains, it may also lead to greater potential losses. The logarithmic scale monthly chart for IWM illustrates a rapid 160.77% increase from the March 2020 lows of $91.79 to November 2021 high of $239.36, signifying significant volatility. This swift price increase has formed a reverse triangle on the chart, indicating a substantial price gap from current levels to the $92 mark. Moreover, the appearance of a bear flag on the chart suggests that a break below $160 could trigger a market decline.

IWM Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

This market downturn may be a result of the impending 2023 recession acting as a catalyst. With inflation reaching record highs before beginning to ease, the Federal Reserve may be inclined to lower interest rates to stimulate economic growth. This action could result in a short-term rally in the equity market, including IWM. However, the negative Treasury yield curve, a historically accurate indicator of a recession, implies that the long-term outlook for the ETF remains uncertain. Small-cap stocks are generally more susceptible to economic downturns; thus, the IWM ETF may encounter significant challenges in the face of a full-blown recession.

The IWM price during the last recession can be observed using the monthly chart below, which displays a substantial market drop due to heightened uncertainty. As the possibility of a recession in 2023 emerges, the IWM exhibits market uncertainty, evident from the consolidation that has resulted in the bear flag discussed earlier.

IWM Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Why IWM Is a Good Investment Choice?

IWM has the potential to perform well in various market conditions, with a mix of growth and value stocks. Additionally, its low expense ratio of 0.19% and dividend yield of 1.62% contribute to its overall appeal. The ETF's diversified sector exposure, with a focus on healthcare, financials, and industrials, effectively minimizes single-stock risks, while its large asset base makes it one of the most prominent ETFs in the small-cap blend space.

The IWM boasts total net assets of $49.56 billion and a net asset value of $173.67. Among its underlying components, top holdings Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) and Crocs Inc. (CROX) have experienced impressive positive gains in 2023. Specifically, SWAV surged by 59% from its February 2023 lows, while CROX soared by 211% from its July 2022 lows. These substantial price gains for both SWAV and CROX indicate robust performance among key underlying components, yet also point to market uncertainty, contributing to a cautiously positive outlook and tempered bullish sentiment for the overall IWM ETF. However, during a recession, small-cap stocks like those in the IWM may face uncertainty, as companies like CROX and SWAV are generally more vulnerable to economic downturns. This uncertainty can create buying opportunities for investors. Price corrections in IWM during periods of economic instability could serve as entry points for long-term investors who believe in the growth potential of the small-cap blend segment. By capitalizing on these buying opportunities and maintaining a long-term investment horizon, investors can navigate the uncertainties of a recession and position themselves for potential gains when the economy recovers.

Final Words

In conclusion, IWM provides investors with access to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, offering significant growth potential while also carrying increased risks, particularly during times of economic uncertainty like recessions. Since small-cap stocks tend to be more susceptible to economic downturns, investors should exercise caution when approaching IWM and thoroughly assess its performance amidst market turbulence. Gaining a comprehensive understanding of IWM's technical analysis and identifying potential buying opportunities during a recession enables investors to make well-informed decisions about their portfolio strategies. As the possibility of a 2023 recession arises, the IWM ETF could face substantial volatility and the potential for underperformance due to small-cap stocks' inherent sensitivity to economic downturns and current bearish technical indicators. The $160 level appears to be a baseline support, but breaking this level could result in a continued downtrend for the ETF. If the price falls from here, investors may consider entering long positions at $147 or lower levels.