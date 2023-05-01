Ivan Pantic/E+ via Getty Images

When it comes to battling a recession, already-weakened companies are undoubtedly dealt a much tougher blow. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been struggling to hold onto its niche business model for years: the clothing e-commerce company once was a novelty for sending customers a "Fix" of stylist-curated items that they could choose to either keep or return, but in recent years the company has shifted toward a more traditional direct-buy model that robs Stitch Fix of its distinction versus standard brands.

Up ~15% year to date, Stitch Fix faces an uphill battle in both retaining its customer base while substantially reducing its expenses and tightening its belt in order to survive the current downturn. In my view, SFIX stock has much more to lose.

Now that it's clear that Stitch Fix is downsizing and facing severely weakened demand, I'm downgrading my view on the company to very bearish. As a reminder to investors who are newer to this name, here are the top reasons to stay away from this stock:

Is Stitch Fix relevant anymore, or is it just a passing fad? The idea of getting a "Fix" of five items and keeping only what you like was the whole selling point behind Stitch Fix in the first place. But declining active customers seem to be suggesting that people don't want this complexity in the shopping process. In fact, Stitch Fix introduced its direct-buy "Freestyle" program to mirror classic e-tailers: and in doing so, it lost its niche in the first place. Without much of a powerful brand to draw from, it's unclear how Stitch Fix plans to remain relevant.

No clear moat. Stitch Fix's innovative buying method was part of its appeal versus the dozens of e-commerce clothing competitors out there. With the business doubling down on Freestyle, it's unclear what Stitch Fix plans to do to hold onto customer loyalty. Weighed down by inflationary pressures. Stitch Fix's gross margins are declining. At the same time, even though the company is letting go of a chunk of its staff, it is also facing corporate wage inflation. The net result is a deep gush of red ink, which is exactly what Wall Street does not want to see in this very cautious stock market.

Stitch Fix's innovative buying method was part of its appeal versus the dozens of e-commerce clothing competitors out there. With the business doubling down on Freestyle, it's unclear what Stitch Fix plans to do to hold onto customer loyalty. Weighed down by inflationary pressures. Stitch Fix's gross margins are declining. At the same time, even though the company is letting go of a chunk of its staff, it is also facing corporate wage inflation. The net result is a deep gush of red ink, which is exactly what Wall Street does not want to see in this very cautious stock market.

I'd also say that Stitch Fix is facing a crisis of leadership. Founder Katrina Lake is back as CEO, after stepping down in 2021 - but as the company is still searching for a permanent leader, it gives many the impression that Lake has little confidence that her brainchild still has staying power. It doesn't help either that the company's former CFO, Dan Jedda, jumped ship as well.

No doubt that Stitch Fix is cheap - at current share prices just north of $3, the company has a market cap of $386.6 million. After netting off the $221.6 million of cash on Stitch Fix's balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is just $165.0 million.

This represents a 0.1x EV/FY23 revenue multiple against Wall Street's consensus FY23 revenue estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a -21% y/y decline (data from Yahoo Finance). Stitch Fix is certainly cheap - but it's cheap for a reason.

With Stitch Fix aggressively cutting spend, including its marketing budget, it's unclear how the company will plan on staunching its bleeding of customers or its loss of margin. With no turnaround catalysts on the horizon, it's best to steer clear here.

Customers are dwindling, and gross margin is declining

Stitch Fix's most recent quarterly earnings show a company that is in dire straits. Take a look at the company's customer trends below:

Stitch Fix key metrics (Stitch Fix Q2 earnings release)

The company lost 135k active customers sequentially in the quarter to end at 3.57 million, down -11% y/y. Engagement and spending per customer is also down -6% y/y to $516, reflecting customers tightening their belts in the current macro environment.

The snapshot below shows the company's full fiscal Q2 (January quarter) results:

Stitch Fix Q2 results (Stitch Fix Q2 earnings release)

Revenue declined -20% y/y to $412.1 million, missing Wall Street's $413.0 million expectations. Stitch Fix's decision to reduce advertising spend is part of the catalyst here; the company slimmed down its advertising budget to just 5% of revenue, and ad costs are down -46% y/y.

Unfortunately, dis-economies of scale are kicking in. The company lost 400bps of gross margin year over year to just 41%, driven both by a higher promotional environment (competitor Farfetch (FTCH) has also noted that many retailers, sitting on mounds of inventory, are discounting more aggressively to keep product moving) as well as higher freight carrier rates.

Similarly, adjusted EBITDA declined sharply -63% y/y to $3.8 million, representing a meager 1% margin:

Stitch Fix adjusted EBITDA (Stitch Fix Q2 earnings release)

The bright side is that Stitch Fix isn't burdened with any debt, and its $222 million of cash gives it staying power especially as the company plans to make further opex cuts. Per interim CEO Katrina Lake's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

We restructured our operating model and made the difficult decisions to reduce our headcount by 20% of salary position and to set our operations in our Salt Lake City warehouse. Late last year, we began analyzing the team and determined to restructure the organization in an effort to create a leaner operating model. This also allows us an opportunity to reorganize and refocus to more nimbly execute. These decisions are never easy, but we know it was the right decision to achieve our goals of liquidity and profitability and for the overall health of the business."

Unfortunately, a company can't save itself through downsizing if customer counts and revenue are shrinking at the same pace.

Key takeaways

With a fading brand, a shrinking customer base, and a revolving door of executive leadership, it's unclear how Stitch Fix plans to get back on the right foot. Especially during difficult macroeconomic times, it's better to avoid this company and invest elsewhere.