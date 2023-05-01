Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stitch Fix: Once In The Doghouse, It Will Be Difficult To Climb Out

May 01, 2023 1:04 AM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.01K Followers

Summary

  • Though shares of Stitch Fix have advanced more than 15% year to date, the stock has made very little fundamental progress.
  • The company is focused on cost cuts, but better efficiency can't reverse the fact that Stitch Fix is consistently losing clients.
  • Founder Katrina Lake is back in the CEO seat, but only on a temporary basis.
  • Stitch Fix is cheap at ~0.1x current-year revenue, but with limited turnaround prospects, it's unclear how the company will survive.

Clothes designer enjoying her work

Ivan Pantic/E+ via Getty Images

When it comes to battling a recession, already-weakened companies are undoubtedly dealt a much tougher blow. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been struggling to hold onto its niche business model for years: the clothing e-commerce

Chart
Data by YCharts

Stitch Fix key metrics

Stitch Fix key metrics (Stitch Fix Q2 earnings release)

Stitch Fix Q2 results

Stitch Fix Q2 results (Stitch Fix Q2 earnings release)

Stitch Fix adjusted EBITDA

Stitch Fix adjusted EBITDA (Stitch Fix Q2 earnings release)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.01K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.