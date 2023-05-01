Fevziie Ryman

I'm always on the lookout for undervalued stocks that have strong growth potential and a competitive edge in their markets. One such stock that caught my eye recently is StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), a leading provider of financial technology solutions in Brazil.

What attracted me to StoneCo was not only its impressive financial performance and growth prospects, but also the fact that it is one of the few stocks that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) owns in the emerging markets.

However, StoneCo's stock has been trading at around half of the level Berkshire acquired it at for most of this year, due to a combination of factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, currency depreciation, regulatory uncertainty, and increased competition in the Brazilian fintech space. As of this writing, StoneCo's stock is trading at $12.32 per share, giving it a market capitalization of $3.86 billion. I believe this is a great opportunity to buy a high-quality business at a deeply discounted price.

Why StoneCo Stands Out

StoneCo is one of the largest and fastest-growing fintech companies in Brazil, offering a range of solutions such as payment processing, banking services, software, and credit to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company was founded in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, two entrepreneurs who saw an opportunity to disrupt the highly concentrated and inefficient payment industry in Brazil, which was dominated by a few large banks and acquirers. StoneCo's value proposition is to offer SMBs a superior customer experience, lower fees, faster settlement, and more transparency than the incumbents. The company also leverages its proprietary technology platform and data analytics to provide tailored solutions and cross-sell opportunities to its clients. StoneCo has grown rapidly since its inception, reaching over 2.6 million active clients as of Q4 2022, up 211,000 a year prior. The company's total payment volume (TPV) increased by 22% year-over-year to $81 billion, while its total revenue grew by 63% year-over-year to $9.59 Billion and its adjusted net income hit $525.5 million which is over 6x higher than 2021. The company's growth is simply unparalleled in its market.

StoneCo's growth has been driven by several factors:

Expansion: Via its distribution network through its own sales force, online channels, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Diversification: specifically its product portfolio beyond payment processing to include banking services (such as accounts, cards, transfers, deposits, and loans), software solutions (such as e-commerce platforms, ERP systems, and POS devices), and credit offerings (such as prepayment and working capital loans).

Secular Tailwinds: Benefiting from the secular tailwinds of digitalization and financial inclusion in Brazil, which have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil's central bank launched a new instant payment system called PIX in November 2020, which allows users to make free and fast transfers between different banks and platforms. StoneCo has been an active participant in PIX, processing over $4.2 billion of transactions through its platform. Additionally, as e-commerce sales are expected to nearly double by 2027 we can expect STNE to be a foremost beneficiary.

Statista

Increasing its penetration in the SMB segment: SMB represents a large and underserved market in Brazil. There are over 10 million SMBs in Brazil that account for about 27% of the country's GDP and over 60% of its employment. However, only about 40% of these SMBs accept electronic payments and only about 10% have access to formal credit.

Challenges

However, StoneCo's impressive growth has also attracted the attention of some formidable competitors, both local and global. In Brazil, StoneCo faces competition from other fintech players such as PagSeguro (PAGS), Mercado Pago (the payment arm of e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (MELI)), and Nubank (a digital bank backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)). These companies are also expanding their product offerings and customer base, leveraging their strong brands and large user bases.

Moreover, StoneCo also has to contend with the traditional banks and acquirers, such as Itau Unibanco (ITUB), Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY), and Rede, which still dominate the payment industry in Brazil. These incumbents have been cutting fees, offering faster settlement, and launching new products and services to retain and attract customers. For instance, in April 2019, Itau Unibanco announced that it would start advancing cash for small- and medium-sized merchants without charging interest rates, and that its card processor Rede would pay merchants in two days instead of 30 days. This move sparked a price war among the payment players and put pressure on StoneCo's margins and growth.

StoneCo has been responding to these competitive challenges by investing heavily in innovation, customer service, marketing, and acquisitions. The company has been developing new features and functionalities for its platform, such as PIX integration, QR code payments, digital wallets, and biometric authentication. The company has also been enhancing its customer service capabilities, such as expanding its sales force, opening new hubs, and launching a 24/7 chatbot. Furthermore, the company has been increasing its marketing spending to raise brand awareness and attract new customers. Additionally, the company has been pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand its product portfolio and geographic reach. For example, in 2020, StoneCo acquired Linx, a leading software provider for the retail sector in Brazil. This was perhaps its best move yet, and applies synergies that will significantly benefit the company's profitability going forward.

StoneCo Is Undervalued On Multiple Metrics Compared With Peers

One of the reasons why I'm bullish on StoneCo is its attractive valuation relative to its peers in the fintech space. StoneCo operates in a large and growing market in Brazil, where it has a strong competitive advantage over the traditional players and a loyal customer base of SMBs. The company has been delivering impressive growth rates in its key metrics, such as revenue, TPV, and active clients, while maintaining high profitability and efficiency.

However, the market seems to be overlooking StoneCo's strengths and potential, and instead focusing on the short-term challenges and uncertainties that the company faces. As a result, StoneCo's stock is trading at a significant discount to some of its peers, such as MercadoLibre, PagSeguro, EVO Payments, and Flywire. These companies operate in similar markets and offer similar products and services as StoneCo, but they are valued much higher by the market.

Seeking Alpha "Growth Analyst"

Analyzing the above chart comparing STNE to its peers, you will note that STNE either outperforms the competition or maintains an above-average figure in any relevant metric. This valuation gap does not make sense to me, as I believe that StoneCo has a superior business model and growth prospects than most of its peers. StoneCo has a more diversified product portfolio that covers payment processing, banking services, software solutions, and credit offerings. StoneCo also has a more efficient technology platform that enables faster and cheaper transactions for its clients.

Metric STNE MELI DLO PAGS CIOXY EV/EBITDA 3.83 44.27 30.08 7.5 4.04 P/S 1.78 6.17 10.46 1.88 1.68 Gross Profit Margin (TTM) 71.4% 49% 48.26% 16.11% 41.38% Click to enlarge

Source: Author, Seeking Alpha

Additionally, the stock is currently trading at a significant discount to nearly all of its historical averages.

Buffett Bonus

One last little bonus to this whole analysis is a rather overlooked fact about STNE. Warren Buffett. The legendary investor and his company, Berkshire Hathaway, own about 3.4% of StoneCo's outstanding shares. Buffett first purchased shares of StoneCo in Q4 of 2018, shortly after its IPO, at an average price of $24.04 per share. At its peak in 2021, this company traded at $91. Buffett didn't divest. Buffett is known for his value investing philosophy, which involves buying high-quality businesses at bargain prices and holding them for the long term. He looks for companies that have durable competitive advantages, strong management teams, consistent earnings growth, and attractive valuations. He also prefers companies that operate in large and growing markets, have loyal and satisfied customers, and generate high returns on capital.

StoneCo fits all these criteria and more. The company is a leader in the Brazilian fintech space, which is a huge and untapped opportunity. The company has a superior technology platform that enables it to offer better solutions and services to its SMB clients than the traditional players. The company has a loyal and growing customer base that benefits from its customer-centric approach and tailored solutions. The company has been delivering impressive growth rates in its key metrics. Therefore, I believe that Buffett's investment in StoneCo is a strong endorsement of the company's quality and potential. Buffett is not known for chasing fads or trends, but rather for investing in solid businesses that can stand the test of time. I think that StoneCo is one of those businesses and that Buffett's stake in the company gives it credibility and access to capital.

Conclusion

I believe that StoneCo deserves a higher valuation than what the market is currently assigning it. I think that StoneCo is undervalued on multiple fronts and has a lot of upside potential. I expect that as the company continues to execute its growth strategy and deliver strong results, the market will eventually recognize its true worth and reward it accordingly. In my view, this stock belongs in a long-term investment portfolio as a potential "10 Bagger". But it isn't without challenges and risk, thus I wouldn't advise you to bet the farm on it. I have a small position making up about 1.5% of my portfolio. The risk to reward is quite asymmetrical here. If you are right, you are right big. If you are wrong, it certainly won't blow up your portfolio.