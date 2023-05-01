loops7/iStock via Getty Images

If you have read any of my recent articles on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA), you already have a good sense of the predicament the company finds itself in. QRTEA has a history of robust cash flow and high debt, but now cash flow has slowed to a trickle and there are serious questions about whether or not the company can service its debt. QRTEA is working through a multi-year turnaround plan to cut costs, retain core customers, and return to the days of generating $500mm+ in annual free cash flow. The Q1 earnings call (scheduled for May 5th) will be the first opportunity to see if the turnaround initiatives are improving QRTEA's profitability and cash flow. In preparation for the call, I want to highlight a number of intangible improvements I have noticed at QRTEA since the start of the year. If there is evidence on the earnings call that these adjustments are translating into financial improvements at the company, I will be more optimistic that the turnaround will be successful. If Q1 results or guidance are poor, then I think QRTEA is in real trouble.

A Quick Overview of the Turnaround Timeline

QRTEA has been in recovery mode since Q4 of 2021. Supply chain difficulties and a devastating warehouse fire at their Rocky Mount facility led to poor customer experiences and a sharp drop off in revenue and free cash flow. In June launched Project Athens, described as "3-Year path to re-establish revenue growth, margin expansion and incremental free cash flow generation" (source). Management is using 2022 as the baseline year:

Project Athens Short-Term Goals (Investor Presentation)

In 2023 management is primarily focused on halting the decline in customers and making operational improvements in the business. I don't have any special visibility into the company's cost-cutting measures (we will find out more about how that is going on the Q1 call), but I've noticed a few particular improvements that highlight progress towards two of Project Athens' goals: "to build high-growth businesses anchored in what we do best" and "...[the] opportunity to refine our assortment, improve productivity, sharpen our pricing, and drive urgency" (source).

So, What's Going on at Qurate?

QRTEA Launches a Livestream Shopping App Targeting Gen Z

In early April, QRTEA introduced "sune", a livestream shopping app targeted at younger consumers (source). A common critique of QRTEA is that they only target older consumers and are relying on an outdated business model, so an experimental entry into the livestream app arena demonstrates steps to branch out to attract new consumers. I've not seen much mention or promotion of the app from QRTEA management, perhaps because it is still in a beta phase and only available on the iPhone. More cynically, perhaps this is also because they don't want the new app associated with "old" QVC. I've not downloaded the app myself, but so far there seem to be a decent number of positive reviews:

Reviews for sune (Apple app store)

There is a regular cadence of patches and bug fixes, so it looks like QRTEA is continuing to invest into the application. The team behind the app is run by Brian Beitler, who gave a keynote address at an industry conference last year about QRTEA's experience in the live-shopping space. That talk can be found here. Is a small-scale beta launch of an experimental app going to solve QRTEA's woes? The answer is no, but it gives management a talking point to bring up on the Q1 call. I don't have any expectations for user counts or revenue generated, but if things are off to a successful start I am sure we will hear about it.

QVC+/HSN+ Looks Like a Legitimate Streaming Platform

QRTEA has been slowly building up a library of streaming content on their QVC+/HSN+ platform. The look and feel of the site is sharp and professional and also functions as a downloadable app for smart TVs:

Screen Grab from QVC+/HSN+ (QVC+/HSN+)

The platform is primarily a vehicle to broadcast QVC and HSN channels, but there is also original content featuring QRTEA's on-air talent. Cooking shows make up the bulk of this content. For example, there is a cooking show hosted by HSN-affiliated chef Curtis Stone that would be right at home on the Food Network or Discovery+, and another with popular host David Venable that focuses on healthy eating. Some of the shows are thinly-veiled advertisements, but overall I was surprised and impressed by the production values and quality of this content. I will expect to hear about growth in QRTEA's streaming viewership, both in number of hours viewed and number of viewers. Flat or declining streaming customer numbers would be a disappointment and a red flag.

Daily Specials Contain an Improving Selection of Items

A big part of the QVC and HSN sales models are daily specials. At QVC, this is called "Today's Special Value" and at HSN it is just "Today's Special." In both cases, one item is highlighted per day and comes with an especially large discount for that day only. At QVC the daily discount is usually 17-20% and at HSN the discount is generally 30% or higher. I started tracking each of these daily specials earlier this month to highlight product variety and lack of repetition:

Summary of QVC/HSN Daily Specials (Author's Spreadsheet)

You can see that the daily specials encompass a wide range of product categories and price points. This is a point that management has been emphasizing on recent earnings calls. Supply chain difficulties and the Rocky Mount fire forced the company to resort to repeating items in the daily specials to clear bloated inventory and limited the variety of products QRTEA could offer. Reinvigorating the daily specials with better product offerings was a priority for management as part of their turnaround plan and they appear to be executing well in this area. We'll have to wait and see if this is translating to greater customer engagement, but anecdotally I've noticed more sell-outs or partial sell-outs of these daily items. The HSN daily special from 4/26, for example, sold out before noon (though admittedly the discount was quite steep, even for HSN).

I expect that improvements in this area will translate into a stable customer count in Q1. More on that in the next section.

Why Does any of this Matter?

The heart of QRTEA's recent struggles is a decline in customer counts. QRTEA is attracting fewer new customers and is losing long-term customers that provide the backbone of the company's revenue:

QxH Customer Count (Qurate Earnings Presentation)

Management attributes the decline to a number of factors, including losing touch with what their core customers are asking for and failing to present compelling reasons for new customers to buy from the company. Developing a new livestreaming app targeted at Gen Z, building a robust streaming platform that can replace their cable channels, and offering more appealing merchandise are all part of management's plan to re-engage existing customers and attract new ones.

It remains to be seen if these moves will be effective, but I think it is encouraging to see management executing on their plans. To me, this highlights just how important the Q1 earnings call and Q2 guidance are going to be. I will be looking for stable or growing customer counts, stable year over year revenue numbers, and free cash flow of at least $100-$200mm. The free cash flow numbers come from management comments that they expect about $150mm in working capital changes that will bolster free cash flow, so I would expect cash flow excluding those items to be modest or at least flat. The Project Athens plan is projected to produce annual free cash flow improvements of $300-$500mm (source), but not until 2024.

If earnings and cash flow improve, it signals that management's ideas are working and should give the market more confidence about the future. If the turnaround isn't working, then management isn't going to credibly be able to blame a lack of execution for the decline. Bad results or guidance will mean that management's plan is ineffective and make it unclear how the turnaround is going to be successful.

Risks

This article has looked at anecdotal and as-of-yet intangible facets of QRTEA. The big risk here is that these improvements don't translate into increased revenue or cash flow. Until we get financial results, it is difficult to know if management is taking the right steps to turn QRTEA around.

Conclusion

May 5th is an important day for QRTEA. The Q1 earnings call will be the first real test to see if the company's turnaround is going well. I am somewhat optimistic for QRTEA based on what I am seeing at the company, but if these improvements aren't translating to improved free cash flow then I think QRTEA is in real trouble. I expect a lot of volatility in QRTEA stock leading up to and after results are announced. I have added a very small amount to my already small position in QRTEA.

