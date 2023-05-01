Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TKGBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCQX:TKGBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Handan Saygın - Director, Investor Relations

Aydin Güler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, and thank you for joining us in Grananti BBVA's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast. Our CEO, Mr. Recep Baştuğ; our CFO, Mr. Aydin Güler, and our Investor Relations Director, Ms. Handan Saygın, will be presenting today. As always, there will be a Q&A session following the presentation, and you will be able to ask your questions either via raise your hand button or by typing done into the Q&A area.

The presentation will now start, so I'll leave the floor to our presenters.

Handan Saygın

Good afternoon, everyone. Here we're again starting of another year with a strong beat to expected results. As sustained core banking earnings outperformance, once again underscores our key differentiation. Before getting in detail on the financials, let me, as usual, quickly remind you the macro environment we were in in the first quarter 2023. The main highlights are that the economic growth momentum, despite the negative impact from the devastating earthquake and approaching elections remains strong.

Throughout the year, what will support this is the expected fiscal expansion and better global outlook. We expect GDP growth to be 3% in 2023. Regarding budget deficit, we expect tax revenue growth to weaken in 2023 versus the prior year, due to our expectations of relatively weaker economic activity. Accordingly, we expect the budget performance to be worse than midterm program targets, due to further deterioration led by the reconstruction efforts in the earthquake affected areas.

Even though we project the budget deficit of 4.6% for the year, March figure was only 2.6%, so it seems budget deficit is faring far better than we may

