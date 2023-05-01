Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

M&T: Super High Quality Regional Bank Trading At Bargain 7.5x Earnings

May 01, 2023 8:30 AM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)MTB.PH, KRE
Thomas Lott profile picture
Thomas Lott
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Mid to large cap banks have contracted from 12.5x forward earnings in late 2021 (before the Fed began to tighten), to 7.0x today.
  • M&T has a superior underwriting track record and currently trades at only 7.5x earnings and carries a healthy 4.1% yield.
  • As First Republic Bank teeters, look to buy best in class quality names like M&T with manageable deposit, credit and interest rate risk.
  • We explore these risks below with a focus on forward NIM expectations and commercial office exposure.
  • In our view, M&T Bank preferreds and equity both offer solid risk rewards from current levels.
M&T Bank Corporation

M. Suhail

Industry

After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US (and then Credit Suisse in Europe), regional banks (KRE) have now declined by 44% from their January 2022 highs, in line with past recessions.

According to research from Bank

This article was written by

Thomas Lott profile picture
Thomas Lott
12.52K Followers
Buy the best stocks in the world: companies that can compound earnings

I am a former hedge fund portfolio manager who trades for my personal account. I espouse Graham and Dodd/Buffett style investing, always on the lookout for high-quality equities at attractive valuations. A graduate of Vanderbilt University with an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, I lived in NYC for a decade before relocating to the Charlotte, NC area with my family.

I am collaborating with NJ Value Investor on my Marketplace service Cash Flow Compounders.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MTB, MTB.PH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

