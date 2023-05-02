Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SiriusPoint Preferred 'B' May Be The Best Preferred Stock In The Market

May 02, 2023 12:00 PM ETSiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT), SPNT.PB1 Comment
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • As Warren Buffet says, buy when others are fearful. I will make the case that the level of fear is unwarranted and that this preferred stock is a great value.
  • The fear is that Dan Loeb “might” buy SiriusPoint. I will discuss what happens if he does and what happens if he doesn’t and debunk these fears.
  • SPNT Preferred “B” is a preferred from an investment-grade company that currently yields 9.07%, and this yield is “qualified,” providing a very strong after-tax yield.
  • Better yet, SPNT.PB has a strong likelihood of being called and has a yield-to-call of 13.36%.
  • Lastly, if not called, the dividend will reset to the 5-year treasury note yield plus 7.3%. At today’s price and 5-year note yield, SPNT.PB’s yield will move up to 12.4%.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conservative Income Portfolio. Learn More »

Machu Picchu In Peru

tbradford

SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is an insurance company that came about as a result of a merger of insurance company Sirius with famed hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point Reinsurance company. Here is what Yahoo Finance says about the

BB+ Preferred Stock Chart

Author

Are you looking to start building a Fixed Income Portfolio?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best Preferred Stocks and bonds with the highest margins of safety. We strongly believe that the next decade will belong to fixed income irrespective of whether you are conservative or aggressive in your approach! Get in on the ground floor of our recently started Bond and Preferred Stock Portfolios.

If undervalued fixed income securities, bond ladder, “pinned to par” investments and high yielding cash parking opportunities sound like music to your ears, check us out!

Psst! You get access to our options portfolio as a bonus!

This article was written by

Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
5.61K Followers
The best way to provide income in today's markets while reducing risks

Trading preferred stocks and fixed income securities for more than 25 years and stocks in general for 35 years.  Author of many Seeking Alpha articles and Editor's Picks articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPNT.PB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.