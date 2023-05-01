Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Xiao-I: An AI Leader In China Saw 48% Revenue Growth In 2022

May 01, 2023 2:14 AM ETXiao-I Corporation (AIXI)
Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
2.23K Followers

Summary

  • Xiao-I has a mission to build a Chinese version of ChatGPT.
  • According to IDC, the AI market in China is estimated to reach $27B in 2026, over 20% of five-year CAGR (2021-2026).
  • Xiao-I has established a meaningful presence in various AI application fields in China.

deep learning

dem10/iStock via Getty Images

Business Overview

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) is a pioneer of virtual chatbot technology in China, carrying the mission to build a Chinese version of ChatGPT. AIXI focuses on cognitive intelligence-related patented technologies, natural language processing, machine learning, cloud computing, and

Xiao I website

Xiao-I website

sina.com.cn

sina.com.cn

Capital IQ

Capital IQ

Capital IQ

Capital IQ

IDC

IDC

This article was written by

Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
2.23K Followers
I was born and raised in Northeast China, and studied engineering at school. I hold a master's degree in EE from China.My first job was a software engineer at Lucent Technologies based in Beijing. Later I became interested in Finance, studied for CFA, and transitioned to a Business Analyst in FinTech. In that role I was dealing with stock trading data in my day-to-day responsibilities.In 2015 I moved to Evanston, IL. pursuing my full-time MBA at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. I interned at UBS Equity Research, took the Asset Management Practicum at Kellogg, and participated in a number of stock pitch competitions. Throughout all those practices I became effective in financial modeling, fundamental research, and investment thesis development. I follow the broad technology sector, and particularly like tech platform businesses. My past five years have been all spent in Digital Advertising. Stock research is still my No.1 hobby. I look forward to sharing more of my thoughts on Ad Tech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.