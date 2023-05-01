dem10/iStock via Getty Images

Business Overview

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) is a pioneer of virtual chatbot technology in China, carrying the mission to build a Chinese version of ChatGPT. AIXI focuses on cognitive intelligence-related patented technologies, natural language processing, machine learning, cloud computing, and computer vision solutions. AIXI currently owns a cognitive intelligence platform, which has been commercialized on a large scale. It owns 554 patents (282 authorized), 227 registered trademarks, and 130 computer software copyrights.

AIXI's AI Chatbot serves customers across Financial services, Healthcare, Architecture, Manufacturing, and Public sector, etc.

The company went public on March 9, 2023. The following chart shows its stock performance since then. It's currently traded at $5.4, -7% vs its IPO price. Its average daily trading volume is 480k, as compared to 2.95 million trading volume on March 9, 2023.

Financial Update

The following chart shows AIXI's financial performance in the last three years. There are two notable callouts.

First, AIXI's revenue growth was spectacular, especially the 48% YoY in a lock-down year 2022. This reflected AIXI's successful transition into subscription model. We have seen a ton of success in companies shifting focus from software sales to subscription models (Adobe, GoPro, Microsoft, and Gillette). I am positive that AIXI's subscription model will help build their long-term success.

Second, operating margin turned from 15% in 2021 to -7% in 2022, mainly driven by R&D expenses, which is mainly fixed cost. R&D investment will likely continue to pressure its short-term profitability despite the high growth of the business topline. However, if we look at its future 3-year outlook, we will be able to see significant operating leverage gains from their fixed cost YoY.

Rapidly Growing AI Market in China

In October 2022, IDC released the IDC Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Spending Guide. IDC predicts that China's AI investment is expected to reach US$26.69 billion in 2026, representing 8.9% of worldwide investment, and ranking 2nd in the world. Of the $27B AI market in China, AI services segment remain the fastest growing segment, $4B in 2026, nearly 4x its size in 2021. Looking at different industries, IDC predicts that 60% of total spending in China's AI market will come from professional services, government, finance, and telecom. AIXI, as a leader in this rapidly growing market, is well positioned to seize the massive demand in future years.

Strong Presence in Various AI Application Fields in China

The AI market in China is undoubtedly competitive, and the barrier to entry becomes lower. However, in my opinion, AIXI's current scale does require years of R&D investment (4 R&D centers, R&D staff accounting for 62.5% of total number of employees, 50+ external experts, and 10+ partnerships with top universities), and effective practices across industries and public sectors. A strong presence in a number of AI application fields in China is AIXI's moat.

AIXI's two main revenue streams are 1) model-based cloud platform products ($25.7MM, +364% YoY), and 2) technology development services ($16.4MM, +78% YoY). AIXI's Xiaoi Robot has transformed into a cognitive intelligence platform empowered by six core technologies including natural language processing, speech processing, computer vision, machine learning, emotion computation, and data intelligence and super automation, and serving various industries via solutions such as AI+ contact centers, AI+ finance, AI+ urban public services, AI+ architecture, AI+ metaverse, AI+ manufacturing, and AI+ smart healthcare.

AIXI's multi-year efforts helped the company establish connections with various fields. Here are a few data points demonstrating my point.

Public Sector: released the world's first conversational robots for government affairs in 2006;

Telecommunication: released an intelligent customer service system for China Mobile (the No. 1 Telco in China);

Financial Services: launched WeChat based intelligent customer service products for banking customers in 2012;

Cloud: Cloud based open systems iBot Cloud and iBot OS launched online;

Infrastructure: entered the smart city industry by establishing multiple intelligent systems for the city brain in 2016;

Big Data: entered into a strategic partnership with Guizhou ChinaDataPay in 2023.

Conclusion and Investment Risks

AIXI, as a leader in China's AI market, is well positioned to grow in the long run by serving strong AI demand across all industries and government customers. With a recent IPO in March 2023, investors may want to closely follow the future development of China's ChatGPT. Also, it's worth noted that with the rapid recovery of China's economy in 2023, we will likely see accelerated growth for AIXI.

In terms of risks, I want to call out two things:

1. Stock value: similar to other US listed China stocks, their value may not be fully unlocked on the market as it will take time for investors to build confidence in these stocks.

2. High competition in China's AI market: for intelligent chatbots, the technical barriers are not high, hence the competition is intense. AIXI is competing with other deep-pocketed players such as Baidu Intelligent Cloud, and Aliyun, etc.