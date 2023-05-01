Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2023 1:59 AM ETDeutsche Börse AG (DBOEY), DBOEF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.46K Followers

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCPK:DBOEY) Q1 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jan Strecker - Head of Investor Relations

Theodor Weimer - Chief Executive Officer

Gregor Pottmeyer - Chief Financial Officer

Stephan Leithner - Member of the Executive Board Responsible for Pre & Post-Trading

Conference Call Participants

Arnaud Giblat - Exane BNP Paribas

Haley Tam - Credit Suisse

Andrew Coombs - Citigroup

Ian White - Autonomous Research

Philip Middleton - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Werner - UBS

Tobias Lukesch - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Deutsche Börse AG Conference Call for Analysts and Investors. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions following the presentation.

Let me now turn the floor over to Mr. Jan Strecker.

Jan Strecker

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us at such a short notice to go through this morning's announcement. With me are Theodor Weimer, CEO; Stephan Leithner, Executive Board member responsible for pre and post trading; and Gregor Pottmeyer, CFO.

Theodor will take you through the presentation. And afterwards, we will be happy to take your questions. This conference call replaces our regular earnings call that was originally scheduled for 2 PM CET today. We will not go into any of the details of the first quarter results during the presentation, but you're very welcome to ask result-related questions during the Q&A.

The link to the presentation material for this call has been sent out via email this morning, and can also be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of our website. As usual, this conference call is recorded and will be available for replay.

With this, let me now hand over to you, Theodor.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.