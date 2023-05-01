Kittisak Kaewchalun

Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF) has quite a lot of consumer durables exposure. While the civil aerospace exposures aren't a problem anymore, in a more pressured credit environment the consumer durables exposures constitute somewhat of a problem - and there's a fair bit of them. On the other hand there are markets that they operate in that are in a secular tailwind, and in general Solvay have proven very resilient even during COVID-19, where their civil aerospace revenue was highly affected. They are planning on splitting the company, which we think is a waste of time, but for now the comprehensive business pays a nice dividend. In general, it's not too bad, although there should be some pressure, and it also looks pretty cheap relative to other specialty chemical companies with cyclical end markets. Still, on an absolute basis, the direction is poor in the medium-term with some of the highest margin segments also being those subject to likely incremental declines. However, we think that automotive should be resilient for at least another quarter before issues appear due to pent-up demand, relevant for the upcoming Q1 earnings release.

Notes on the FY

Most of the EBITDA growth is coming from net pricing initiatives that are ahead substantially of variable costs. Their capacity has become more valuable.

EBITDA Evolution (FY 2022 Pres)

Sustained demand in markets like EV, but also recovery in civil aerospace helped the materials performance segment, which is by far their highest margin segment. In chemicals performance there was solid demand in the soda ash & derivatives market which has important industrial applications for maintaining ESG standards but also in pharma even showing acceleration in the Q4, but Coatis took a hit on the construction side in the Q4, showing a massive turn in the construction markets compared to the FY which included a fervent early 2022 when credit was still ample. This turn was also seen in the solutions performance segment with considerable deceleration in Novecare, one of the company's larger exposures to the construction end-market.

Solutions Performance Showing Construction Headwinds (FY 2022 Pres)

The problem here was that the chemicals performance segment is much more commodified, and net pricing initiatives have much less scope here, so despite decent sales developments, the EBITDA declined 10% organically. The solutions performance segment (table above) was more mixed because of the construction come-down, but there were decent backstops in agro, aroma and resources in the segment to avoid declines in EBITDA more than the 11% caused organically by a major component losing sales.

In general, automotive markets, while affected by the semiconductor slowdown for part of the year, remain a pretty sustained demand sink for the company, and in general the automotive industry is benefiting for now from pent-up demand. Construction was weak (but at ~10% this isn't such a large exposure and is mostly in the lower-margin segment), and new areas of weakness are likely to emerge in electronics, certain industrial markets, but probably also automotive once the pent-up demand is exhausted which constitutes the biggest profit threat.

Outlook

End-markets (FY 2022 Pres)

Healthcare, aerospace, and industrial applications related to environmental protection and exposure to EV in materials performance are strong. Aerospace, while generally discretionary due to the cyclicality of civil aviation, likely sees offsetting benefits from the fact that travel is in a sharp idiosyncratic recovery, and had started its recovery post-lockdowns while fuel prices were still very high. Broadly speaking, about 40% of the end-markets could be considered resilient. Otherwise, the balance of markets that are more exposed to credit cycles, unfortunately also linked to the highest margin segments, are likely to see some emerging pressure as the recession takes hold from tightened credit conditions. We include automotive in this number, although we think pressures will not appear in the Q1 2023 coming in a couple of days, as pent-up demand seems to be sustaining automotive markets down the whole value chain from what we've seen in our other coverage. We've seen sustained demand in automotive end-markets, resulting in Q4 results matching the overall FY results in terms of organic growth, granted with some limited amount of deceleration.

Q4 and FY Materials Performance Segment (FY 2022 Results)

Electronics, 7% of the group demand and also included in the more credit crunch-exposed number, should already start to taper if not taking an outright hit by now, with evidence of a glut only having appeared recently in our other coverage that overlaps with electronics. Nothing in Solvay's FY results or Q4 results conclusively indicate slowdown yet, but we're quite confident it is coming based on other companies in the value chain that we've looked at over the past months.

Pricing in Commodity vs Specialty (FY 2022 Pres)

Some of the positives are that some segments that are likely to see some secular support are in the pretty high margin commodity segment, so the contribution should remain solid despite less pricing power. Soda & ash derivatives are an alright example of that. But as said, key segments within the performance materials business could see serious declines and meaningfully hurt the EBITDA contribution, mostly related to automotive - we have seen this in the past where across the board, performance materials segments in chemicals companies with automotive exposure saw the most painful declines during COVID-19 and is the most volatile in demand, even though the specialty nature does also give it the most pricing power and margin. Electronics is another area that could start seeing weakness as semi goes into a glut and consumer discretionary spending is pressured. Again, these segments are relatively prominent in the high margin materials segment. Sadly, construction which is already under evident pressure, is also a major margin contributor within the chemicals performance segment.

Conclusions

Comparing the valuation to other European companies with major cyclical exposures within the higher margin chemical segment does put Solvay in a relatively attractive light. Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY) trades at a premium multiple of almost 20% to Solvay despite heavy construction exposure, which should continue to be a weak end-market. Arkema has more construction exposures, but in exchange it has similar consumer and electronics exposures, which should also be a more vulnerable segment as semiconductor and electronics go into a glut. The compositions are different but the point is that they share end markets that should see similar credit-related declines over the coming cycle - where honestly Solvay is likely to hold on a little longer in the coming downcycle than Arkema since, as mentioned, we believe automotive will be more resilient than construction at least for another quarter or two, even though automotive is ultimately still exposed to a credit downcycle. Comparing to BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) which has a more similar end-market composition but much more commodity exposures, Solvay's multiple is almost half, same with Evonik (OTCPK:EVKIF) which is altogether closer due to being more specialty but with similar end-market composition to Solvay (broadly speaking), and also in WC requirements and some other metrics. However, Solvay has a really poor direction due to the mix effects that would come with an automotive slowdown, which could be expected starting a few quarters from now assuming that the credit contraction will propagate for a while through a multiplier effect throughout the economy.

While a 4% dividend is decent, and the relative case is pretty good for Solvay for those willing to buy a cyclical on a downturn, we still believe that there will be worse moments to come for the company, and ultimately a 6x multiple can be found among companies with much less uncertain dynamics.

We also don't think that the separation plan will provide any catalyst. In our opinion, markets are used to parsing profile such as Solvay's, and separation of the business into a more commodified business with less pricing power versus one with more pricing power and more specialty exposures is unnecessary, when almost every other chemicals company has intermediates segment or clearly denoted and defined basic chemicals operations. Ultimately, it's the chemicals business that becomes the EssentialCo, or the commodified business, while most of everything else is going to end up in the SpecialtyCo, which will actually be the one that may be more exposed to EBITDA declines as the credit environment turns more sour.

Since there are better moments for this company, we'd prefer to wait to get it closer to the bottom of the cycle, preferably once it hits the forget bin, even though there is a possible value case. Pass for now.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.