Solvay's Businesses Aren't That Well Positioned, But Market Might Be Too Harsh

May 01, 2023 3:00 AM ETSolvay SA (SLVYY), SOLVY, SVYSF
Valkyrie Trading Society
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Solvay has a lot of automotive and aerospace exposure, and while aerospace is coming back online idiosyncratically, automotive is more at risk in the medium term.
  • They are doing a separation of its businesses which we think is not a meaningful catalyst and a waste of time.
  • While we don't see them being especially well positioned, they've shown their mettle in the past. Also, they are very low multiple and have a decent dividend.
  • However, the exposures subject to the most likely incremental declines are also the biggest profit contributors.
  • Still, their valuation relative to other quite specialty-focused players in similar end-markets makes them compelling (like Evonik), and aerospace is now an asset rather than a liability as during COVID-19.
Warning symbol for chemical hazard on chemical container

Kittisak Kaewchalun

Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF) has quite a lot of consumer durables exposure. While the civil aerospace exposures aren't a problem anymore, in a more pressured credit environment the consumer durables exposures constitute somewhat of a problem - and there's a fair bit

Solvay FY 2022 pres

EBITDA Evolution (FY 2022 Pres)

solvay solutions performance FY 2022

Solutions Performance Showing Construction Headwinds (FY 2022 Pres)

Solvay FY 2022 pres end-markets

End-markets (FY 2022 Pres)

solvay performance materials FY 2022

Q4 and FY Materials Performance Segment (FY 2022 Results)

solvay Q3 2022 pres

Pricing in Commodity vs Specialty (FY 2022 Pres)

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.69K Followers
Leader of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

