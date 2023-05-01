Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CTS Corporation (CTS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2023
CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kieran O’Sullivan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ashish Agrawal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Long - Stephens

John Franzreb - Sidoti

Hendi Susanto - Gabelli Funds

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for attending today's CTS Q1 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Daniel, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to pass the conference over to our host, Kieran O'Sullivan, CEO. Kieran, you may proceed.

Kieran O’Sullivan

Thanks, Daniel. Good morning, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2023 earnings call. We posted solid quarterly top and bottom line results in a mixed global economy. The semiconductor supply challenge we highlighted in the past two quarters has been resolved due to the focus and management of our transportation team. Our focus on profitable growth, driving diversification through our advanced materials capability and growth through electrification and mobility markets with innovative new products remain our highest priorities.

We are energized and focused on achieving our long-term strategic growth goals and improving our operational performance while we navigate the current macroeconomic challenges. For the first quarter of 2023, sales were $146 million, a decrease of 1.2% from the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin was 35.4%, down 180 basis points from the same period in 2022. Foreign currency changes impacted our gross margin unfavorably by approximately 120 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.9%, down 164 basis points versus the first quarter of last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.61, down $0.06, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Operating cash flow was $11.2 million, compared to $19.3 million in the first quarter of last year. New business awards were stronger in the quarter. We added

