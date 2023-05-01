Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Mitek Systems: An Undervalued Player In The Booming Identity Verification Market

May 01, 2023 10:00 AM ETMitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)
Heavy Moat Investments
Summary

  • The Identity Verification market is projected to grow at 15%.
  • Mitek is a leading player in the market and has a long runway ahead.
  • Management started to repurchase shares to at least keep the share count stable after valuation multiples for Tech stocks collapsed.
  • Mitek looks like a compelling investment at these prices.

Gesichtsscan erwachsene asiatische Frau zum Online-Shopping mit Handy.

Wiphop Sathawirawong/iStock via Getty Images

The need for secure and reliable identity verification solutions has become paramount in today's digital age. With the rapid rise of online transactions, digital services and remote interactions, the importance of verifying the identities of individuals and

Mitek's underperformance

Mitek's underperformance (Koyfin)

Identity Verification Market size

Identity Verification Market size (Mitek Investor)

Mitek Flywheel

Mitek Flywheel (Mitek Investor Presentation)

Mitek Per share growth

Mitek Per share growth (Koyfin)

Mitek Margin improvement

Mitek Margin improvement (Koyfin)

Mitek Capital Return Profile

Mitek Capital Return Profile (Koyfin)

Mitek valuation multiples

Mitek valuation multiples (Koyfin)

Mitek Inverse DCF Model

Mitek Inverse DCF Model (Authors Model)

