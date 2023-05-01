Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Zscaler: Multiple Compression Creates A Rare Strong Buy Opportunity

May 01, 2023 4:03 AM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)CRWD, FTNT, MSFT, OKTA, PANW
Summary

  • Zscaler's underperformance relative to peers over the last year has left it undervalued compared to other cybersecurity stocks.
  • Zscaler also looks undervalued based on fundamentals, although lack of profitability is one concern.
  • Zscaler remains a leader in network security, especially when it comes to remote and hybrid work environments.

Zscaler Headquarters

hapabapa

Thesis

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is a high-growth leader in network security, an extremely lucrative industry which has continued to grow rapidly even in the current environment. Zscaler stock has underperformed over the past year, but that underperformance is not justified by fundamentals. That

Zscaler a leader in Gartner magic quadrant

Gartner

This article was written by

Kennan Mell profile picture
Kennan Mell
5.53K Followers
Kennan is a software engineer who enjoys reading and writing about investing. He's received job offers from all of the famous FAMG companies, and graduated cum laude from the Paul Allen School of Computer Science at the University of Washington. Although not an investor by training, he believes that his technical knowledge gives him a unique edge when analyzing high tech companies and finding investment opportunities for a long term time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

