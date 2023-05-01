Bitcoin: A Flash Crash And A Look At The Fundamentals
Summary
- Bitcoin had a rollercoaster ride on Wednesday. Fears that the US government was liquidating BTC turned out to be false.
- The fundamental setup for BTC is mixed. DAUs remain near 2023 highs and fees are again spiking, some of which is due to Ordinals NFTs.
- However, net exchange flow and NVT ratio are both flashing warning signs.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BlockChain Reaction. Learn More »
In one of the more bizarre intraday price moves we've seen in the crypto market in a while, it was the stairs up and the elevator down for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) on Wednesday. Bulls and bears both took it on the chin at various points during the session. First, bulls pushed the price up to $30,000 from a Tuesday close of $28,300.
Then late in the Wednesday session BTC's dollar price crashed more than 8% in about a 90 minute timeframe from $29,700 down to $27,200 before somewhat amusingly closing the Wednesday session back at $28,400. In the process, more than $2.5 billion in open interest was wiped out during that single elevator candle.
What Caused That?
There was quite a bit of speculation that the dump was caused by a rumor-related panic sell following a $26.6 million BTC deposit to Binance by market maker Jump Trading. This deposit was alerted via Twitter by chain analysis company Arkham Intelligence and was in close proximity to a false alert that the US Federal Government was actively selling seized BTC holdings from the Silk Road confiscations. That alert was attributed to Arkham.
That turned out to not be true as the US Government's balance is still well over 205k BTC and hasn't budged since early March. Arkham's explanation online was that the alert did indeed happen but that it was improperly configured at the user end by a well-followed crypto news account on Twitter. The account then shared that incorrect information online.
Onlookers falsely attributed the decline in BTC's price to Jump Trading reacting to the Arkham Silk Road funds alert, when it in actuality Jump's deposit was an hour earlier. The end result was a very volatile Wednesday session that closed roughly breakeven, but not before traders lost billions in the process.
Network Metrics
As far as the actual activity on the network is concerned, Bitcoin's usage has remained stable in recent weeks and we're seeing that activity reflected through a generally positive trend in daily active users:
DAUs on the main layer have oscillated between 800k and 1 million over the last several weeks. Raw transaction figures have increased in recent days according to data from IntoTheBlock. However, despite the increase in total transactions, the BTC volume of the transactions has remained low compared to 2022 levels.
After cooling off for much of April, there has been a noticeable jump in daily fees over the last couple of days:
In my opinion, this is likely attributable to another increase in Ordinals mints. Adoption of Bitcoin's controversial NFT project Ordinals continues to make new daily inscription highs. There have now been over 2 million NFTs minted with Bitcoin's block space since that project launched a few months ago.
However, what's been different about this recent surge higher in Ordinals mints has been the lack of a surge in transaction fees up until the last couple of days.
We can see from the chart above that daily fees paid to inscribe Ordinals fell from a peak of $375k on March 24th down to just $8.8k on April 20th. This recent pop in daily inscriptions has resulted in more fee revenue than was apparent during the early April inscription highs.
Other Considerations
Another important metric to consider when guessing where the BTC price is going in the short to medium term is exchange flows. Typically when exchange flow is net negative, it means buyers are accumulating and taking assets into self-custody. Conversely, when exchange net flow is positive, it could be a sign that holders are looking to take profit.
According to data provided by IntoTheBlock, aggregated exchange flows have been positive by nearly 76k BTC since the start of April. That represents $2.2 billion in positive net flow over the last 27 days. I'd call that a fairly bearish development for the short term.
Something else that I often point to when I look at these more payment-focused cryptocurrencies is the NVT ratio. The NVT utilizes the USD value of the transaction volume and the market capitalization of each cryptocurrency to try to determine when a coin is moving more based on speculation rather than when it is moving because of an increase in value being transacted. The higher the NVT, the more overvalued the coin theoretically is.
The day to day variance of this metric can be very volatile so to smooth it out I like looking at the 90 day adjustment. Bitcoin's 90 day NVT ratio is still above 150. It's gone from the cheapest PoW coin by NVT last summer to the most expensive one now. There is no standard rule for what a low NVT is or what a high NVT is. Personally, I think 150 is high. I take that view because before February of this year, the last time BTC was above 150 on a 90 day adjusted NVT was in November 2013.
Summary
There are many lessons that crypto participants can take from the Jump/Arkham confusion. From where I sit, the most important one is to watch the chains, not the Twitter feed. I would also be very cautious when using leverage in these assets. Market participants who buy and hold with confidence didn't get wiped out on Wednesday. It was the day traders and margin bettors who did.
There is a Bitcoin halving a year away. If history rhymes, BTC's dollar denominated price will be much higher in 18 to 24 months than it is now. Dollar cost average holders who don't play the margin game will likely do very well post-halving. At this point, the last thing a Bitcoin bull should want is to get wiped out through leverage before the next cycle starts. Risks certainly remain and there is no guarantee that BTC will continue to behave the same way it has behaved following previous halving events.
When assessing everything that I'm seeing on chain, I would probably be cautious rather than aggressive at this point. It is very possible we see a higher BTC price in the weeks and months ahead. There are positive signs from a usage and a holder growth standpoint. However, I believe in the shorter term, bulls who want to aggressively scale a position rather than dollar cost average over time can probably be patient and wait for a better price.
Decode the digital asset space with BlockChain Reaction. Forget about the dog money. With over 20,000 coins, malinvestment was begging to be purged. But not every coin is disaster. In BCR I'll help you find the ones that have staying power. Service features include:
- My Top Token Ideas
- Trade Alerts
- Portfolio Updates
- A Weekly Newsletter
- Full Podcast Archive
- Live Chat
Crypto Winter can be cold and brutal. But there is value in public blockchain and distributed ledger technology. Sign up today and position your portfolio for the future!
This article was written by
5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. I share deep dives on under the radar digital assets through my Seeking Alpha investor group BlockChain Reaction - my approach to crypto coverage leans far more fundamental than technical. I believe the overwhelming majority of crypto coins will go to zero. However, I think there are many that will actually perform very well long term. Those are the assets I aim to help other investors find.
Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)