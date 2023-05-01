Kameleon007

In this month’s article I outline why I am maintaining my allocation to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) at 50% while maintaining my exposure of 50% to the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I will have no cash position. First, let me review my pension plan performance in April. The market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, gained 1.46% for the month as can be seen in Chart 1 below. As for my pension plan assets, I outperformed the index as my investment allocation gained 2.27% compared to a lesser gain from the S&P 500. My investment objective of preserving my capital was met as I did make money. I did meet my second investment objective which is beating the S&P 500 index. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of April and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

I have made changes to Table 2 below after I received a comment from a reader. Table 2 shows new columns to better (more accurately) reflect my investment results. The third column, $100K Hypo, is what my returns would be if I started my account with $100,000 in my first article of this series and followed the allocation recommendations from my articles. The fifth column, $100K SPY, shows the returns of just investing $100,000 and keeping it all allocated to SPY. The percentage returns in the last row show that my strategy returned 1.81% for the last 12 months and simply investing in SPY would have returned 2.69% for the last 12 months. Therefore, I have underperformed SPY for the last 12 months by 0.88%.

Table 1 – Investment Returns for April

Table 2 – Investment Returns Last 12 Months

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) , SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund (VXF), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6 month and the 10- month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in position to be bought. If the 6-month moving average is above the 10-month moving average, then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6-month moving average is below the 10-month moving average the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don’t want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 – Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index; while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital reservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008 - 2009 market crash many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy like what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and consequently would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 – Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 2 shows that SPY gained 1.60% in April. That gain was enough to put SPY in bullish alignment. The price of SPY is higher than the 6-month moving average, which is higher than the 10-month moving average. It’s the first time SPY has been in bullish alignment since March 2022. There is a lot to like about SPY if you are bullish on the market. As I said last month, the market is looking more and more bullish. I like what I see. I will maintain my 50% exposure to SPY in May.

Chart 3 – Monthly VXF with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 3 shows a new ETF. Thanks to a reader of last month’s article, I became aware that my retirement plan tracks a different index than the Russell 2000 for small cap stocks. In past articles I have shown the iShares Russell 200 ETF (IWM) as the tracking ETF. Moving forward I will show the Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) as this ETF best represents the tracking index the my retirement plan uses for small cap stocks. It tracks the Dow Jones US Completion Total Stock Market Index ($DWCPF). VXF correlates to $DWCPF quite well.

VXF is in a bearish alignment. Over the past year, the $120 - $130 price level has been tested several times. I’m interested to see if the support level of the green line will hold. I will not have any allocation to VXF in May.

Chart 4 – Monthly VXF:SPY Relative Strength

The VXF:SPY ratio lost 3.86% in April as VXF underperformed SPY and all the other ETFs in this article again. The ratio is below both moving averages and reached a new low. The ratio is in bearish alignment. I see no need to be in small cap stocks at this time.

Chart 5 – Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 5 shows that EFA had another strong month gaining 2.94% in April. EFA remains above both moving averages and is in bullish alignment. I really like the price action of EFA. It tested both moving averages and the green support level and bounced higher. Now EFA has entered a level that acted as a distribution level in 2021. Will EFA pause at this level? Will it reverse at this level? Or will EFA move right through this prior distribution level? Only time will tell. Right now, EFA is in an upward trend, and I will stay in EFA in May.

Chart 6 – Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 6 shows that the EFA:SPY ratio gained 1.32% in April. The ratio remains in bullish alignment. In April, EFA will be 50% of my retirement assets.

Chart 7 – Monthly EFA:VXF Relative Strength

Chart 7 shows that EFA outperformed VXF in April by 5.19%. The ratio again closed at new 52-week highs. This chart still looks bullish to me.

Chart 8 – Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 8 shows that AGG gained 0.58% in April. AGG now has two consecutive monthly closes above its 10-month moving average. That hasn’t happened since the summer of 2021. If you are bullish on AGG, the next thing you want to see is AGG go into bullish alignment where price is above both moving averages and the blue 6-month moving average is above the red 10-month moving average. That could happen in May if AGG has a strong month. Regardless, I still prefer equities and will have no exposure to AGG in May.

Chart 9 – Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

The AGG:SPY ratio in Chart 9 lost 1.01% as AGG underperformed SPY in April. The ratio is trading in a consolidation pattern, moving sideways since mid-2021. The next step is for the ratio to put in a series of higher highs and higher lows. Then the ratio can get to bullish alignment.

In summary, April was bullish for all the ETFs I track except VXF. SPY, EFA, and AGG all traded higher in the month of April. SPY and EFA are in bullish alignment. AGG remains above its 10-month moving average. So will the old market adage, “sell in May and go way” hold or will the bull market which I think started in October 2022, continue to move higher? We’ll have to wait and see. Right now, the trend in SPY and EFA is up and I will stay with the trend. I will remain 50% allocated to EFA and 50% allocated to SPY. If this allocation turns out to be a mistake, the charts will let me know and then I will adjust next month.