Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) is a pure play U.S. grocery-anchored REIT with a market cap of ~ $800 million. SRRTF owns and manages 121 properties, which are spread across 24 states of which 23 are located in the top 50 U.S. Metropolitan Statistical Areas. 96% of the portfolio is grocery-anchored, and as of year-end 2022 carried a healthy occupancy level of 93%.

Over the trailing three year period, SRRTF has significantly outperformed not only the aggregate U.S. REIT market, but also highly favoured Realty Income (NYSE:O), which is classified in the same segment as SRRTF.

On a YTD basis, there is, however, a divergence from the historical pattern, where SRRTF is down ~9% on a total return basis, while O and the broader REIT market have gone up by 0.6% and 1.9%, respectively. The U.S. equity retail (free standing) benchmark has also managed to march on a positive direction by 4.4%

In my opinion, it is the right time to buy SRRTF to capture stable and almost double digit dividends as well as to tap into the capital appreciation potential. Below are three main reasons, which back my opinion.

#1 Resilient FFO with a growth momentum

SRRTF's cash flows are backed with leases paid by companies operating in durable and defensive sectors of the economy.

As of year-end 2022, the tenant category breakdown was not only diverse but also heavily skewed towards non-discretionary segments, which inherently offer greater safety in times of economic recessions and even pandemics.

The largest 15 tenants, which constitute ~35% of the total base rent, are largely well established companies with strong balance sheets and reputation. An additional positive factor is that SRRTF has little single tenant concentration risk, and by looking at the top 3 tenants, it is clear that the underlying credit risk associated with these tenants is extremely small.

The historical figures of SRRTF also serve as the proof of the underlying strength in the portfolio. Here are some of the key facts that should comfort any investor about durability of SRRTF's cash flows:

Since the Q1, 2019, the occupancy rate has remained unchanged at a solid 93%. In other words, the pandemic, sharp cost inflation and fears of economic recession have not impacted the demand for SRRTF's properties.

The in-place rents have increased by ~13% in the period from Q1, 2029 to Q4, 2022.

The retention rate of grocery-anchored lease renewals has been 100% over the same period.

In addition to the aforementioned, we have to factor in the relatively active M&A strategy, which helps SRRTF expand its portfolio of properties and tenants. The higher the number of properties under management, the more pronounced diversification benefits SRRTF enjoys (per definition). Namely, given that the current size of SRRTF's portfolio is rather small (as can be noticed by looking at the below $1 billion market cap), SRRTF has a strong potential to render its holdings even more resilient to idiosyncratic shocks.

So, now once we have a clear picture about the underlying strength of SRRTF cash flows, let's turn to the story of growth.

In 2022, the same-property NOI increased by 27% compared to the year prior. On a quarter-to-quarter basis, Q4, 2022 resulted in 10% growth. Such a stellar performance was attributable to the combination of lease renewals and well-structured redevelopment activities, which warranted higher rents.

In my opinion, SRRTF has a significant potential to deliver strong like-for-like growth in 2023 and especially in 2024.

In 2023 and 2024, 8.9% and 17.6% of leases will expire, which means that either there will be lease renewals with the existing tenants or completely new tenants coming in. Considering the previous track record, secular demand for non-discretionary (defensive) retail properties, and that already going into the 2023, there was a notable chunk of leases already renewed, we may safely assume that vacancies will not be an issue for SRRTF.

In SRRTF's case, the lease expiries come in handy and provide an opportunity for growth. The combination of ~26% of leases expiring until 2024 and solid rentals spreads (especially on new leases) should definitely boost the FFO figure. Moreover, SRRTF management has pushed for embedded rent escalators (i.e., inflation-indexation) in new and renewed leases, which again should steepen the FFO growth trajectory.

#2 High debt, but with already priced in impact

SRRTF holds a relatively debt-saturated balance sheet with a leverage ratio of 49%. Compared to other segments of retail REITs such as regional malls and shopping centers, the SRRTF's leverage profile is in line with the corresponding benchmark levels. However, when compared to the leverage ratio of free standing retail segment, SRRTF carries approximately 12% more leverage than the more direct peers. On a stand-alone basis, 49% leverage ratio these days is typically considered relatively risky.

With than being said, I think that for SRRTF and its future FFO potential, the prevailing structure of leverage is not an issue.

First, the debt covenant stipulated by SRRTF's lenders sets 65% as a threshold, which shall not be exceeded. Given the current state of balance sheet and the fact that in 2022 SRRTF managed to decrease the leverage ratio from 54% to 49%, while growing the FFO, there is no issue.

Second, the minimum fixed charge coverage ratio is set at 1.5x. As of year-end, 2022, SRRTF's cash flows were more than sufficient resulting in a ratio of 2.34x.

Third, the weighted average interest rate of SRRTF's debt is 4.3%, which is very close to the level what the Company can obtain in the financial markets. For instance, one of the recent (unsecured) debt proceeds was assumed at a 5.6% level, implying a minor spread from the current levels. In other words, the surging interest costs have to a large extent already been absorbed by SRRTF, and while the ensuing periods will introduce further headwinds for the cash flows, the effects will be minimal due to tiny spread from the market cost of debt level and laddered refinancing profile.

#3 Unjustified discount

Currently, SRRTF trades at a Price-to-FFO multiple of 9.2x, which implies a 35% discount from the U.S. equity retail (free standing) peers.

As of year-end 2022, when SRRTF had not suffered a price decline of ~9% (on a YTD basis), the valuation gap was still very large:

As a consequence of relatively depressed valuations, SRRTF offers a very attractive dividend yield of 8.9%. Again, if we compare to the peers, there is ~ 350 basis points of difference in favour of SRRTF investors. Granted, the FFO payout of 78% is not conservative, but still leaves a sufficient margin of safety for further investments.

Preview of Q1, 2023 earnings

Given that on a YTD basis SRRTF's share price (on a non-total return basis) has plummeted by 11%, while the general U.S. REIT market has gone up by ~1% over a comparable period, now is the right timing to consider going long SRRTF. There are two aspects, which, in my opinion, support the thesis of buying SRRTF right before the release of Q1, 2023 figures on May 4, 2023.

As articulated above, the underlying fundamentals have remained and are set to remain resilient, which in conjunction with the depressed valuations should support a positive price reaction once the Q1, 2023 earnings data are announced. The prevailing Price-to-FFO multiple of 9.2x is extremely low both on absolute and relative terms (compared to other peers). Typically, whenever such outlier delivers stable results it sends a clear signal to the bears that the risk premiums should be recalibrated. In Q4, 2022, SRRTF managed to renew and sign new leases in a notable fashion. Namely, in Q4, 2024 alone, leases were re-signed with existing tenants and to some extent signed with new tenants. This maneuver accounts for 8% of the total square feet under SRRTF' leasing activity. Now, the total leasing spread associated with this portion was at 9.6%, which will provide a boost for the ensuing Q1, 2023 figures. Granted, one might argue that these results should already be reflected in the previous earnings, but this is only partially true. SRRTF's financial statements do not reveal the signed leases on a monthly basis, but a very reasonable assumption would be that the full effects will be seen on May 4, 2023 as A) there is a lag between the date of contract stipulation and new rents paid; B) there is a structural probability that a decent chunk of new leases were signed in November and December, which per definition did not allow the full effects to materialize in Q4 figures. Finally, we should expect an additional stimulus for Q1, 2023 FFO, as already as of year-end 2022, SRRTF had managed to renew leases on ~ 180,00 of square feet on a more favourable pricing terms (albeit, the exact lease spread level is not know).

The bottom line

In my opinion, SRRTF is punished by the market due to its small size and relatively debt-saturated balance sheet. However, the underlying stability of SRRTF's fundamentals and a growth potential, which is not only material to the FFO, but also rather predictable (with high-probability) should eventually warrant a valuation convergence to that of SRRTF's peers. While waiting for the valuation thesis to play out, investors can count on juicy dividend yield of 8.8%, which is a significant exception in the context of grocery-anchored retail REITs that embody a notable growth momentum.

