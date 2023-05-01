Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Activision Blizzard: Difficult Pitch Without The Microsoft Deal

Summary

  • With the CMA giving a negative assessment of the ATVI/ MSFT merger, the likelihood of a deal closing dropped to single-digit probabilities.
  • Referencing the AI hype, Microsoft will likely push for other priorities; and the CMC has historically rarely changed its mind on review.
  • Activision Blizzard's standalone fundamentals, which although stellar do likely not justify a $75 billion valuation.
  • Anchored on my estimates for ATVI's EPS through 2025, I calculate a fair implied share price of $65.11.

Activision Presents The Ultimate Fan Experience, Call Of Duty XP 2016

Rich Polk

Activision Blizzard Entertainment stock (NASDAQ:ATVI) crashed more than 10% after the UK Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) decision to block the merger with Microsoft (MSFT) caught investors by surprise. Now, while both Microsoft and Activision management have

ATVI Q1 2023 reporting

ATVI Q1 2023 reporting

ATVI valuation

Company Financials; Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

ATVI valuation - sensitivity table

Company Financials; Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

This article was written by

5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice; this is market commentary only.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

