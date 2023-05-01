da-kuk

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) is a diversified closed-end investment management entity that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. It uses leverage and dynamically invests in a portfolio consisting of fixed income securities and equity stocks. This dynamic investment strategy uses a risk-based framework, following the fund may change the allocation to debt and equity instruments to any extent. NMAI invests mostly in developed markets all around the globe. The fund benchmarks itself against MSCI ACWI Index and MSCI World Index. The fund also makes effective use of leverage and has a leverage ratio of 32 percent. It has been generating a strong yield on a consistent basis. If such a high yield is sustainable over the long run, it will be lucrative for income-seeking investors.

NMAI was Created Out of 3 Funds and it Uses Dynamic Investment Strategy

Almost 18 months back, Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD), Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA), and Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) were combined to form a single fund, named Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund. NMAI's dynamic multi-asset investment strategy helps to diversify its investments, keeping it in sync with the changing market conditions. It has the flexibility of investing in any type of equity and debt securities without any limit. Relative allocations to different types of equities and fixed income instruments, thus, will vary accordingly.

NMAI is Generating High Yield, But Doubts Remain Over its Sustainability

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund generated an exceptionally high trailing-twelve-months yield of 18.53 percent. It came in the back of an 11.46 percent yield during 2022. Otherwise, its annual average yield has ranged between 7 and 9 percent since 2013. This yield itself is high and is enough to attract income-seeking investors provided that such yield is sustainable. However, there are some concerns as the fund is currently using a higher return on capital (ROC) to cover its distribution. Given its lack of price growth, such ROC figures may result in a subdued performance in the upcoming years since the asset base is eroding. NMAI is trading at a discount in excess of 14 percent from its net asset value, which I expect to persist in the near future.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund's Major Equity Investments Failed to Perform

More than 60 percent of its equity portfolio includes stocks from four sectors - real estate, information & communication technology (ICT), healthcare and industrial sectors. In terms of geographic distribution of its assets, more than 51 percent of its equity portfolio belongs to the US market. Another 30 percent is invested in equity markets of Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Canada and Spain. Almost 10 percent of equity investments belong to major emerging markets like Taiwan, China, India and South Korea. These economies are undoubtedly the largest economies throughout the globe, and have investment grade credit ratings.

Major equity investments included technology giants Apple Inc. (AAPL), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT); leading pharmaceutical firms Novo Nordisk A/S (OTCPK:NONOF) and AstraZeneca PLC (OTCPK:AZNCF); and industrial groups such as Linde plc (LIN) and Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF). Surprisingly, Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund had no significant investments in the financial sector. All these six stocks generated double-digit price growth during the past three months. Healthcare stocks (NONOF and AZNCF) and industrial Stocks (LIN and EADSF) also recorded price growth in excess of 16 percent over the past 18 months of NMAI's existence. Energy stocks - Shell plc (OTCPK:RYDAF) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) also generated high price growth during the same period.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund also invested in a few real estate investment trusts like Prologis Inc. (PLD), American Tower Corp (AMT), Equinix Inc (EQIX), and Simon Property Group Inc (SPG); Australian road infrastructure firm Transurban Group (OTCPK:TRAUF) and renowned consumer electronics manufacturer Sony Group Corp (OTCPK:SNEJF). NMAI also invested in an equity exchange traded fund named iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) and in a bond fund named (BSV). All these Eight stocks generated poor price growth both during the past three months as well as during the past 18 months of the fund's existence. The highest growth rate was posted by AAPL (2.65 percent) during the past 18 months and by TRAUF (2.31 percent) during the past three months. NMAI, too, consistently failed to generate positive price growth.

NMAI Underperformed in 2022 as Both Fixed Income and Equities Suffered

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund is, as the name suggests, a multi-asset CEF, that distributes its assets almost equally between fixed income and equities, primarily on REIT stocks. Unfortunately, this fund underperformed in 2022 with respect to the S&P 500. Another large multi-asset CEF, BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) also performed much better than the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund. NMAI had to bite the dust in every form of assets - be it fixed income instruments (due to interest rate hikes), equity investments (due to poor market returns) or appreciation in US dollar (due to earnings in foreign currencies). NMAI is currently trading at more than 14 percent discount to its net asset value and this discount was consistent during 2022.

Investment Thesis

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund contains a vast pool of securities, from the U.S. mortgage-backed bonds to emerging market corporate papers. The fund has a decent asset base of $454 million. NMAI has underperformed in 2022. Its investment performance since inception on November 22, 2021 has been dismal, too, with a 46.32 percent price decline. Its total return has lagged both the S&P 500 and its peers like BCAT. In absence of NAV growth, NMAI has been compelled to use a high ROC in order to cover its distribution. This strategy may result in the erosion of its asset base and thus impact its future dividends. In other words, NMAI's high yield doesn't seem to be sustainable. NMAI also employs an active trading strategy with an annualized portfolio turnover ratio of 129 percent. High turnover implies securities are held only for a short period, meaning it has an aggressive portfolio management strategy.

As a result of this, Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has to incur a very high expense ratio of 1.87 percent. Such a high expense ratio is eating out its total returns. NMAI is an interesting fund invested in a broad range of assets, with the policy to invest even more dynamically should the manager choose. Use of a high degree of leverage enhances risk of this fund. Some of these risks may seem decreasing, as it is currently trading at a deep discount. However, this discount has been quite consistent throughout NMAI's existence and is most likely to continue until a wider market recovery takes place. Despite consistent high yield and deep discount, there is not much to like about NMAI, and unless it starts matching the performances of BCAT or S&P 500, the fund does not represent an appropriate 'one stop investment' option for investors.