Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Flights To Safety: Treasuries, Gold, Nasdaq (?) And Bitcoin (?)

Bill Kort profile picture
Bill Kort
2.03K Followers

Summary

  • What’s up with this foursome? Treasuries and gold maybe, but Nasdaq and Bitcoin do not compute.
  • Historically, gold is not a glistening investment.
  • We have seen the infatuation with tech before, and it has not ended well.
  • Bad recollections of the demises of the "Nifty Fifty" or the Covid playbook. Sell economically sensitive, buy growth.
  • Bitcoin the flight-to-safety trade, huh?

Piggy Bank,3d Render

Sezeryadigar

Why I’m writing this article

With the onset of the mini-banking crisis back in early March and the continuous Sturm und Drang on a soon-to-materialize (maybe) recession, many investors decided to head for the hills of safe haven investments... flights to safety. Except

This article was written by

Bill Kort profile picture
Bill Kort
2.03K Followers
Fifty-plus years common stock investing experience. Worked forty-two years on the sell side in institutional equity sales positions with Kidder, Peabody, A. G. Edwards and Wells Fargo. My goal with Kortsessions.com is to provide a rational and a balanced counterpoint to what seems to be a constant barrage of media hype and misinformation on the markets.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.