DNB Bank Hits The Middle-Ground Of Rate Hike Benefits

May 03, 2023 8:00 AM ETDNB Bank ASA (DNBBF), DNBBYING, INGVF
Summary

  • DNB Bank benefits from the fact that the Bank of Norway is going lighter on the hikes, meaning there's the higher net interest income without the deposit beta issues.
  • Spreads are rising, and so are loan books, even organically when considering the merger of Sbanken into DNB.
  • We think the personal loan dynamics should remain strong, and there is quite a lot of opportunity in the Norwegian corporate space as well.
  • As far as banks go, DNB is our top pick. They own a major share in Vipps, which was merged some years ago with BankID and now with MobilePay, and is a veritable payments giant.
  • The PE is low, and the Vipps valuation could cover about 5% of the market cap and provides pretty meaningful scope for earnings growth. The 7.3% yield makes it a high-conviction all-rounder of value and income.
DNB bank office

Roland Magnusson

Published on the Value Lab 04/30/23

DNB Bank (OTCPK:DNBBY) is a top pick among everything in the global banking panorama. It's not going to have issues like we've seen in the US due to Norway's lighter rate hikes, which are giving

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.7K Followers
Leader of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

