The Snapchat 'Fad' Is Over
Summary
- Snapchat has continued to collapse post earnings as the company has been punished for its lack of financial strength.
- The company is making lofty assumptions about the future size of its market, but it hasn't laid out a plan for how to get there.
- We expect the company to continue generating losses, not justifying its valuation, making it a poor long-term investment.
- We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, The Retirement Forum, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »
Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) plunged after earnings to a market capitalization of just under $14 billion and almost 90% below the company's all-time highs set in late-2021. Despite strong international growth, the company continues to struggle to reach earnings target, and as we'll see throughout this article, has minimum long-term sustainability.
Snapchat User Growth
Snapchat has continued to see its user growth continue but it's petered out in its core markets.
The company's North American user count has sat at 100 million users for the last 3 quarters. The company's Europe user count has continued to grow, but the growth rate has slowed down dramatically to roughly 10% annualized. In the rest of the world, the company has continued to see substantial growth, but this is a much lower margin area than the rest of the other operations.
Snapchat Purported Opportunities
The company views itself as having dramatic opportunities to continue its growth.
Compared to Facebook, it has half the DAUs and roughly one-ninth the ARPU. The company's average age is much lower which is a factor in the ARPU, assuming the company can keep users as they age, which remains to be seen. However, there is an underlying statement made that Snapchat can hit the market penetration of Facebook, which we disagree with.
Facebook revolutionized social media by giving people across age groups a way to stick together and track their lives. However, you don't need multiple platforms to do that. While Snapchat is better for video and picture content, other similar ways to communicate such as iMessage and FaceTime are also competitors. In our view disappearing messages isn't useful to most.
We see this as being an uphill battle for Snapchat.
Snapchat is right that advertising is growing dramatically for both video and digital advertising. However, that in and of itself doesn't mean that the company will get anything out of it. The growth here is irrelevant if the company doesn't continue its own growth. As a result, we see this as mostly wishful marketing.
Snapchat Financials
So at the end of the day, what are Snapchat's financials looking like?
The company's revenue growth has decreased dramatically to 12% YoY despite much faster growth in the company's DAUs. The company has maintained relatively high margins and gross profits, but the actual costs of running its business are much heavier. As the company's margins appear to peak and its revenue growth slows down, its profits will also balance out.
That'll heart the company's ability to continue growth.
The company's true net loss number is much higher as the company's FCF is barely positive. The company's 2022 FCF of $55 million gives the company a sub-1% FCF yield and is down substantially from 2021. Adjusted EBITDA also dropped substantially and has remained relatively low. The company's capex spending has continued to ramp up and we don't expect AR/VR to help.
At the end of the day the company's earnings remain quite low. That's especially true when accounting for the fact that the company has more than $1 billion a year in real stock-based compensation expenses.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is that Snapchat is right about having captured a small portion of the market. Of course there's tons of other social media companies that only have a small percentage of the market, that in and of itself doesn't mean anything, as shown by the company's flattened user count. Still, if the company could renew growth, it could drive increased shareholder returns.
Conclusion
Snapchat talks about the massive potential addressable market, but the question is whether the company can address it.
Looking at the company's actual financials, it has a market capitalization of just under $14 billion. Its annualized FCF is a fraction of that and the company has continued to have hefty stock compensation expenses to pay its employees, a real cost even if it's hidden away. Across the board its expenses remain high.
At the same time, the company's U.S. growth has petered out and its Europe growth seems to be slowing down. Both are the company's highest margin markets. Digital spending is growing, but the company hasn't shown an ability to capture that. That weakness will hurt the company's ability to continue driving returns.
You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
- Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow.
- Deep-dive actionable research.
- Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.
This article was written by
#1 ranked author by returns:
https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments