Summary

  • Hess Corporation is an attractive capital appreciation opportunity due to its exposure to Guyana's emerging upstream oil industry.
  • Management is shareholder-friendly and intends to return up to 75% of Hess' free cash flow over the medium-term back to investors via dividend increases and share buybacks.
  • Even after pulling back moderately, raw energy resource pricing remains favorable for Hess, particularly as it concerns Brent.
  • The company raised its full-year production guidance for 2023 during its first-quarter earnings update in April.

An overview of Hess' Guyanese oil assets.

Guyana represents a major crude oil production growth driver for Hess. (Hess - March 2023 IR Presentation)

Picture covering the economics of Hess' Guyanese oil assets.

Hess' Guyanese oil assets are quite lucrative in the current oil pricing environment. (Hess - March 2023 IR Presentation)

Slide of Hess' acreage position in the Bakken shale play along with related information.

Hess has a large presence in North Dakota's upstream oil industry via its position in the Bakken shale play. (Hess - March 2023 IR Presentation)

Hess Cash Flow Statement Covering 2021 and 2022

Hess generated meaningful free cash flow in 2021 and 2022. (Hess - Fourth Quarter of 2022 Earnings Press Release)

An overview of how Hess expects to improve its profitability going forward.

Hess' profitability levels are expected to improve over time at any raw energy resource pricing point as it scales up its oil production in Guyana while continuously improving its portfolio. (Hess - March 2023 IR Presentation)

An overview of Hess' financial standing.

Hess has a sizable net debt load though it has ample cash on hand to meet its near-term funding needs. (Hess - March 2023 IR Presentation)

