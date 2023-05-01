Sergei Dubrovskii

Global oil and natural gas prices have pulled back somewhat in recent months but remain at attractive levels for upstream companies, energy firms that are involved in the extraction of raw energy resources from the ground. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has built up an impressive upstream asset base focused on the emerging offshore oil industry in Guyana, the Bakken shale play in North Dakota (includes the Three-Forks shale play as well), the US Gulf of Mexico, and in Southeast Asia. By far its most attractive opportunity is in Guyana in the northern part of South America as Hess is leading the charge as part of a consortium to turn the nation into a major crude oil exporter.

Immense Guyana Upside

Hess is working with Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and the Chinese state-run firm CNOOC (OTCPK:CEOHF) to develop immense crude oil resources in the Stabroek Block, which covers 6.6 million acres off the coast of Guyana. In May 2015, Exxon Mobil stuck liquid gold and since then the consortium has announced a string exploration and appraisal successes. The group estimates that there are more than 11 billion barrels of recoverable crude oil in the region on a gross basis. Exxon Mobil is the operator of the endeavor with a 45% stake alongside Hess' 30% stake and CNOOC's 25% stake.

At the end of April 2023, Hess announced that it had made a final investment decision on the Uaru development, the fifth floating, production, storage, and offloading ('FPSO') facility expected to come online in the Stabroek Block. This $12.7 billion FPSO development will have a production capacity of 250,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day and is targeting an estimated resource base greater than 800 million barrels of oil. Up to ten drill centers and 44 production and water injection wells will be developed as part of the endeavor, with first-oil targeted by 2026.

First-oil from the Liza 1 FPSO project was achieved in December 2019 (its production capacity stands at 120,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day) and first-oil from the Liza 2 FPSO project was achieved in February 2022 (its production capacity stands at 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day). Hess noted that these two operations in the Stabroek Block produced 375,000 gross barrels of oil per day on average in the first quarter, moderately exceeding nameplate production capacity. By the end of 2023, the Payara FPSO is expected to come online with 220,000 gross barrels of daily crude production capacity. In 2025, the Yellowtail FPSO with 250,000 gross barrels of daily crude production capacity is expected to come online. Both of these endeavors are also targeting crude oil resources in the Stabroek Block.

Additionally, Hess expects to announce a favorable final investment decision on the Whiptail FPSO project in the Stabroek Block later this year. In total, these six FPSO operations are expected to have 1.2 million gross barrels of daily crude oil production capacity and should all be operational by the end of 2027. Hess and its partners see room for up to ten FPSOs operating in the Stabroek Block as things stand currently, though given the string of exploration successes the consortium has seen in the region since 2015, there are credible reasons to believe that this figure could get revised higher in the future.

Guyana represents a major crude oil production growth driver for Hess. (Hess - March 2023 IR Presentation)

Significance for Hess

During the first quarter of 2023, Hess produced 374,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day. That included 216,000 net barrels of crude oil per day with just over half of that (112,000 net barrels of crude per day) represented by its operations in Guyana. Please note that crude oil production, generally speaking, represents the most economical production streams for Hess.

By the end of 2027, Hess should produce around 360,000 net barrels of crude oil per day out of Guyana assuming the Whiptail FPSO project get sanctioned and brought online, which would roughly double its daily net crude oil production as things stood during the first quarter of this year. Put another way, the company's Guyanese growth ambitions are needle-moving and underpin a bright cash flow growth runway for Hess.

Due in large part to the size of the crude oil resource base Hess and its partners are targeting in Guyana, enabling the consortium to achieve significant scale in the region, these are crude oil supplies at the lower end of the cost curve and are highly economical in the current raw energy resource pricing environment (particularly for Brent).

Hess' Guyanese oil assets are quite lucrative in the current oil pricing environment. (Hess - March 2023 IR Presentation)

Hess intends to spend $3.15 billion on its upstream capital expenditures in 2023 with $1.7 billion going towards Guyana and another $1.1 billion going towards the Bakken play in North Dakota. Additionally, Hess plans to spend $0.55 billion on exploration activities this year, the bulk of which is going towards Guyana. Please note this does not factor in its midstream investments as Hess owned ~41% of Hess Midstream LP (HESM) at the end of March 2023. Hess Midstream owns and operates energy infrastructure in the US (such as pipelines and processing facilities). This year, Hess is operating a four rig development program in the Bakken shale play which is targeting oil-rich opportunities across its ~465,000 net acre position in the region.

Hess has a large presence in North Dakota's upstream oil industry via its position in the Bakken shale play. (Hess - March 2023 IR Presentation)

In 2022, Hess spent $2.5 billion on upstream-related capital expenditures along with $0.2 billion on midstream-related capital expenditures, indicating its spending plans are ramping up this year to support growth at its Guyanese operations. Furthermore, Hess planned for $0.45 billion in exploration expenses in 2022, indicating the firm feels confident in allocating more money to this arena in 2023 given its successes of late. Beyond Guyana, Hess has active exploration programs in the US Gulf of Mexico, Suriname (which borders Guyana to the east) and Newfoundland in Eastern Canada.

Firing On All-Cylinders

When releasing its first quarter earnings update in April 2023, Hess noted that it had revised its full-year production guidance higher to 365,000-375,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 355,000-365,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day previously. Strength at its Guyanese and Bakken operations was key here. In 2022, Hess' production base stood at 344,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 315,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021. The company's production base has grown at a decent clip of late and that trajectory is expected to continue this year which in turn should help drive its operating cash flows and earnings higher, keeping Hess' exposure to volatile raw energy resource pricing in mind.

At the end of March 2023, Hess had $2.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand versus $0.2 billion of short-term debt (inclusive of 'current portion of operating and finance lease obligations') and $8.6 billion in long-term debt (inclusive of 'long-term finance lease obligations'). Please note a sizable chunk of its outstanding total debt is held by Hess Midstream and is non-resource to Hess, though this burden still needs to be kept in mind when looking at the parent company.

Hess was comfortably free cash flow positive in both 2021 and 2022 (defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) and should remain so in 2023 at current raw energy resource pricing, even when considering its plans to ramp up its investment activities. On a pro forma basis (taking recent portfolio optimization efforts into account), Hess' upstream production base grew by 36% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2023. Net production in the Bakken stood at 163,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day last quarter, up 7% year-over-year, while net production in Guyana grew by roughly 37%.

Hess generated meaningful free cash flow in 2021 and 2022. (Hess - Fourth Quarter of 2022 Earnings Press Release)

Portfolio Optimization

In November 2022, Hess completed the sale of its 8% stake in the Waha Concession in Libya to ConocoPhillips (COP) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) for $150 million in net cash considerations. Beyond the volatile nature of the political environment in Libya, which can make operating in the country incredibly difficult, this was a non-core asset that didn't fit in with Hess' broader strategy. The company's presence in Libya was relatively small and Hess does not have a meaningful presence in the upstream industry in North Africa, the Middle East, or Europe.

Hess' lack of scale in the region and the myriad difficulties the consortium operating the Waha Concession has had in maintaining production over the past decade, which has the capacity to produce roughly 400,000 gross barrels of oil per day, severely limited its upside. In 2022, Hess' stake in the Waha Concession produced 17,000 BOE/d net.

Shedding its position in Libya makes perfect sense for the company and highlights Hess' willingness to continuously improve its portfolio. This divestment is part of a series of moves in recent years to enable Hess to fund its Guyanese growth ambitions while improving its financial standing.

In 2021, Hess sold its upstream operations in Denmark to the British firm INEOS for $130 million in net cash considerations and effectively exited the country's upstream industry. That same year, Hess sold off some of its operations in the Bakken play in North Dakota to Enerplus Corporation (ERF) for $297 million in net cash considerations. Back in 2020, Hess sold off its stake in the offshore Shenzi oilfield in the US Gulf of Mexico for $482 million to then-BHP Group Ltd (BHP), keeping in mind BHP later spun off its oil and gas operations by merging BHP Petroleum with Woodside Energy Group (WDS). Hess retains a sizable presence in both the Bakken play and the US Gulf of Mexico and intends to actively develop its asset base in both regions.

Hess' profitability levels are expected to improve over time at any raw energy resource pricing point as it scales up its oil production in Guyana while continuously improving its portfolio. (Hess - March 2023 IR Presentation)

Downside Risks

Hess comes with its downside risks that investors should be aware of. The company plans to significantly increase its capital expenditures and exploration expenses this year versus 2022 levels, and should raw energy resource pricing drop considerably (especially crude oil prices), Hess' cash flow position would significantly deteriorate. Like all energy producers, Hess is extremely exposed to fluctuations in raw energy resource pricing which are outside of its control. Hess has hedged some of its crude oil production this year as you can see in the upcoming graphic down below, though hedging programs can only do so much. Hess has ample cash on hand to meet its immediate funding needs, though it would be wise in my view for the company to pare down its net debt load over the coming years as additional FPSO facilities come online and start churning out cash flow in Guyana.

Hess has a sizable net debt load though it has ample cash on hand to meet its near-term funding needs. (Hess - March 2023 IR Presentation)

Concluding Thoughts

Hess is run by a shareholder-friendly management team that intends to return up to three-quarters of the firm's free cash flow back to investors in the form of dividend increases and share buybacks over the long haul. The company's free cash flow growth outlook is bright and underpinned by its attractive position in the emerging upstream oil industry down in Guyana along with its sizable position in the Bakken shale play up in North Dakota. Hess offers investors meaningful capital appreciation upside along with decent dividend growth opportunities as well, with shares of HES yielding a modest ~1.2% as of this writing. Future developments in Guyana should be monitored closely.

