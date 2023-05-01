Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CFTC CoTs Report: Traders Go Quiet Before Fed Meeting

May 01, 2023 6:30 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV
SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.28K Followers

Summary

  • Gold is facing a healthy consolidation after a strong rally during March and early April.
  • The market has gone very quiet over the last 3 weeks with little movement from any of the parties.
  • Net positioning in silver has rebounded but not as much as in gold.

Silver, gold and oil

adventtr

By SchiffGold

Please note: the CoTs report was published 04/28/2023 for the period ending 04/25/2023. "Managed Money" and "Hedge Funds" are used interchangeably.

Gold

Current Trends

Gold is facing a healthy consolidation after a strong rally during March and

Gold

Figure: 1 Net Position by Holder (Author)

Gold

Figure: 2 Managed Money Net Position (Author)

Gold

Figure: 3 (Author)

Gold

Figure: 4 Gold Summary Table (Author)

Gold Net Positioning

Figure: 5 Net Positioning (Author)

Gold

Figure: 6 Gross Open Interest (Author)

Gold

Figure: 7 Net Notional Position (Author)

Gold

Figure: 8 Options Positions (Author)

Silver

Figure: 9 Net Position by Holder (Author)

Silver

Figure: 10 Managed Money Net Position (Author)

Silver

Figure: 11 Net Change in Positioning (Author)

Silver

Figure: 12 Silver Summary Table (Author)

Silver

Figure: 13 Net Positioning (Author)

Silver

Figure: 14 Gross Open Interest (Author)

Silver

Figure: 15 Net Notional Position (Author)

Silver

Figure: 16 Options Positions (Author)

Silver

Figure: 17 Correlation Table (Author)

This article was written by

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.28K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.