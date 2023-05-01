Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio - April 2023: Low Sentiment

CDT Capital Management
Summary

  • In mid-March, financial markets were in a mini tailspin and investors’ appetite for risk plummeted, and in the face of the turmoil, insiders took a contrarian view.
  • As fears of a burgeoning banking crisis have abated and securities markets have rallied, the stock market has entered what we describe as a euphoric state.
  • The problem is that insiders are not climbing too. They are taking a contrarian perspective once again and hunkering down, with sentiment flirting with year-to-date lows just as the S&P 500 is at a year-to-date high.

CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio - Since the mid-March buying bonanza, insider sentiment has cratered. Sentiment is flirting with year-to-date lows, while at the same time, the stock market is at year-to-date highs.

CDT insider sentiment ratio

Fasten Your Seatbelt

The script has flipped.

In mid-March, financial markets were in a mini tailspin. Jolted by the failure of several relatively large regional banks and the rescue of Credit Suisse (CS) in Europe, investors’ appetite for

CDT Capital Management is an unlevered, long-only U.S. equities hedge fund specializing in decoding insider activity. With unfettered real-time access to operations, we believe that corporate insiders possess and routinely exploit an asymmetric information advantage over the rest of the market. Our value investing approach aims to tap this rich source of information by incorporating extraordinary insider activity into the fabric of the CDT investment and risk management strategy. Founded in 2017, CDT Capital Management operates out of New York City.

